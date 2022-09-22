ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

WSB Radio

2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
ONEONTA, AL
weisradio.com

Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday

A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Chattooga County Sheriff Releases Name of Victim in Fatal Pedestrian Accident Friday

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 27 between Summerville and Trion, Georgia on Friday morning, marking the fourth pedestrian fatality in the County this year. A driver travelling southbound on Highway 27 near Dot Johnson Drive around 7:00 that morning struck and killed 57 year-old William M. Lee of Summerville, as he was attempting to cross over the highway.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WAFF

900 Gurley residents without power Sunday morning

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 900 Gurley residents are without power Sunday morning. According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage ranges from Sharps Cove Rd. south to Hwy. 72 and from Brownsboro Rd. east to Jackson County Line. Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore service.
GURLEY, AL
WAAY-TV

Log truck crashes into Fort Payne home

A log truck crashed into a home in Fort Payne on Friday, according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to EMA Director Anthony Clifton. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 3rd...
FORT PAYNE, AL
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Power restored to Gurley residents

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 900 Gurley residents were briefly without power Sunday morning around 9:30. But, just over an hour later, Huntsville Utilities announced that it had restored power. According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage ranged from Sharps Cove Rd. south to Hwy. 72 and from Brownsboro Rd....
GURLEY, AL
WAFF

Arab honors 100-year-old veteran before week 5 game

Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter. Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter. Lawrence-Winston County phone service causing disservice. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Updated: 15 hours ago. Huntsville Transit transfer station...
ARAB, AL
wrganews.com

Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Department Investigation Leads to Large Bust

Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department department shared that on September 22,2022 officers with the Piedmont Police Department conducted an investigation into a theft of catalytic converters. Information was obtained from the victim and Investigations tracked the vehicle to a motel in Piedmont. During the investigation items were recovered from the theft along with 24 grams of Meth, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana. This case is still currently under investigation. The department also stated, “Great Job Officers and also great job to the victim in this case!!!”
PIEDMONT, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is aware of a scam that is claiming to be the sheriff’s office. In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the sheriff’s office trying to extort money for old fines that do not exist. According to the sheriff’s office, it would never call anyone to collect money over the phone or get personal information.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Local Heroes

On Friday Sheriff Shaver got to present awards to some amazing individuals for their lifesaving actions back in August. At a Spring Garden football game, halftime was just ending as football manager Lillian Thacker collapsed on the sideline. Senior Aubrey Sadler jumped the fence after seeing Lillian fall to the ground and took actions to get help. SRO Jamie Parris, seeing what happened, ran to Lillian’s aid and discovered that she had no pulse. SRO Parris began CPR and, after a few moments, found a pulse had returned and color began coming back to Lillian’s face. Lillian is back at school and continuing to be a miracle to Spring Garden School and community.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL

