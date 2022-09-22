ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Losers of Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

There’s been a ton of stock heaved into the Phoenix Suns’ interest in Bojan Bogdanovic over the past month. Most of that momentum surfaced after reports of the Suns being in search of a “post-up” like forward. Somehow, despite his primary play of being a sharpshooter, Bogdanovic was the primary target of interest for Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying

Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
NBA
Yardbarker

3 hottest burning questions facing Cavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Cleveland Cavaliers made one of the biggest splashes in the NBA offseason. On a slow news week for NBA fans, the Cavaliers executed a massive trade to acquire shooting guard Donovan Mitchell to pair him with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. The quartet of Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen form four All-Star caliber players and a bright future for the youthful pieces of the nucleus.
NBA
The Associated Press

Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations

BOSTON (AP) — The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday. “We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cavs, Dean Wade Agree To Three-Year Contract Extension

Of that, $16.5 million is guaranteed, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Wade’s agents, Austin Walton and Adam Papas, confirmed the deal to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wade, 25, is 6-foot-9 and just completed his third NBA season, all with the Cavs. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent on 3-points in 51 games in 2021-22.
NBA
Yardbarker

Dejounte Murray Is Thankful For LeBron James’ Mentorship: "Somebody That Took Me Under His Wing Around 17 Years Old... I’m Just Thankful To Have Somebody Like That In My Corner.”

The Atlanta Hawks going into the 2021-22 season were expected to be a solid playoff team. With them making all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 playoffs, the Hawks opted to run it back with the team last season. This time though, the team did not perform to its expectations.
ATLANTA, GA
