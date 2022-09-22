Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today
Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix. Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of...
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Pelicans Sign Zylan Cheatham And John Butler, Waive Izaiah Brockington
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced the signings of forwards John Butler and Zylan Cheatham and the waiving of two-way guard Izaiah Brockington.
Phoenix Suns Losers of Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
There’s been a ton of stock heaved into the Phoenix Suns’ interest in Bojan Bogdanovic over the past month. Most of that momentum surfaced after reports of the Suns being in search of a “post-up” like forward. Somehow, despite his primary play of being a sharpshooter, Bogdanovic was the primary target of interest for Phoenix.
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Five-Year Veteran To Training Camp Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Wesley Iwundu to a training camp deal. Iwundu has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in his five-year NBA career.
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying
Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
3 hottest burning questions facing Cavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Cleveland Cavaliers made one of the biggest splashes in the NBA offseason. On a slow news week for NBA fans, the Cavaliers executed a massive trade to acquire shooting guard Donovan Mitchell to pair him with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. The quartet of Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen form four All-Star caliber players and a bright future for the youthful pieces of the nucleus.
Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations
BOSTON (AP) — The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday. “We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to...
Cavs, Dean Wade Agree To Three-Year Contract Extension
Of that, $16.5 million is guaranteed, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Wade’s agents, Austin Walton and Adam Papas, confirmed the deal to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wade, 25, is 6-foot-9 and just completed his third NBA season, all with the Cavs. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent on 3-points in 51 games in 2021-22.
Jason Kidd's Big Plans: Can Mavs Replicate Lakers’ 2020 Success?
With Jalen Brunson gone, the Dallas Mavericks have changed the dynamic of their roster by adding big men Christian Wood and JaVale McGee into the mix.
Dejounte Murray Is Thankful For LeBron James’ Mentorship: "Somebody That Took Me Under His Wing Around 17 Years Old... I’m Just Thankful To Have Somebody Like That In My Corner.”
The Atlanta Hawks going into the 2021-22 season were expected to be a solid playoff team. With them making all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 playoffs, the Hawks opted to run it back with the team last season. This time though, the team did not perform to its expectations.
