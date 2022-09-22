ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus "grateful" as latest cancer scan "came back clean"

By Liz Scarlett
 3 days ago
Mark Hoppus has revealed that he is now entirely cancer-free, after receiving good news on recent scans that "came back clean".

Over the last year, the Blink-182 bassist has undergone chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with in April 2021 . Since the diagnosis, the musician has been giving up-close-and-personal updates on his health to the world via social media. Hoppus first announced that he was cancer-free the following September.

"Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed," he announced at the time.

Now, the latest update, uploaded yesterday (September 21) onto his Instagram stories, reveals that Hoppus remains free of the disease, after having a check up as part of his bi-annual health screenings. The update arrived with an image of himself being tested, alongside the caption "cancer-free". Elaborating on the results of the scan, he adds: "very grateful today, my scan came back clean and I’m cancer-free. Thankful for everyday I get to be here. Love you all.”

In July 2021, the bassist revealed that he was at Stage 4 of the illness. He also shared that it was the same type of cancer - 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - that his mother endured and eventually beat.

Hoppus returned to the stage last October for the first time since announcing his clean bill of health, and performed alongside Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker and Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft for Barker’s ‘House of Horrors’ pay-per-view broadcast.

