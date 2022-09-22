Read full article on original website
COPA recommended suspensions of 12 Chicago cops for misconduct during George Floyd protests
CHICAGO - After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during violent demonstrations in late May 2020 sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Two years later, COPA recommended suspensions for 12 of the...
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Little boy who was thrown off Navy Pier has died
The 3-year-old boy that was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago by his aunt on Monday has died from his injuries, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records. The examiner's online record of deaths showed on Sunday night that a 3-year-old boy from Des Plaines who was injured on Sept. 19 at Navy Pier died on Sunday morning.
Rally held Wednesday for Oak Lawn teen
The Arab American Action Network will host a rally Wednesday in support of Hadi Abuatelah. Abuatelah was beaten by three Oak Lawn police officers during an arrest in July.
Chicago police sergeant pleads not guilty to kneeling on teen outside Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago police sergeant pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges after he allegedly kneeled on a teenage boy outside a Starbucks in northwest suburban Park Ridge this summer. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was relieved of his police powers last month after video surfaced showing him...
Woman, 25, seriously wounded in Near West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when a gunman started shooting in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
Chicago police recruiting amid nationwide officer shortage
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is looking to beef up their ranks during a nationwide shortage of officers amid soaring crime rates. "We have our recruiters not just scouring the city of Chicago, but we are around the nation," said Sgt. Nathaniel Myles, CPD Recruitment and Retention. Malcolm X...
Chicago's Puerto Rican community mobilizes for Hurricane Fiona relief
Fiona has strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane as more rain pours over the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and one Chicago group is jumping into action.
Family of missing Chicago woman Kierra Coles marks her 30th birthday
The family of missing Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles marked her 30th birthday on Saturday. It's been almost 4 years since she vanished. Nate Rodgers reports.
Authorities identify man killed in fight on Lake Michigan's shoreline
Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a violent fight at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along Lake Michigan on Saturday.
Pritzker, Lightfoot unveil design plans for new Chicago tech hub
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a model of the first building in what's planned to become a riverfront, tech office campus between the South Loop and Chinatown.
Chicago man facing charges in Pilsen shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in a July shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood. Daniel Lopez, 18, is accused of shooting and critically wounding a 27-year-old man who was driving on July 23 in the 1500 block of West 18th Street, police said. Lopez was arrested...
Chicago bar patrons scramble as gunfire rings out
A drive-by shooting outside a bar in West Town Friday night left one person injured and dozens others running for cover.
Former Waukegan police officer charged in shooting that killed man, wounded woman
Dante Salinas was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter in Stinnette's death, which took place on Oct. 20, 2020, court records show.
Joliet police arrest 15 people for using fake business loans to bond out of jail
JOLIET, Ill. - Joliet police and federal agencies have identified 25 people who were facing drug or weapons felonies and in jail when they applied for PPP loans for fake businesses. So far, 15 people have been arrested and charged with offenses like wire fraud and theft during the operation...
Chicago sees one of the most violent weekends of the year
Though Chicago saw one of the most violent weekends of the year, the city's top cop says homicides on the West Side are down.
State Sen. Emil Jones III hit with federal bribery charges tied to red-light camera investigation
CHICAGO - State Sen. Emil Jones III has been hit with federal bribery charges as part of a yearslong investigation involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC. Jones, son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI. The charges against...
Orland Park debuting new policing program, mayor weighs in
Orland Park is debuting a new policing program. An agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will make two Orland Park police officers part time ATF agents, allowing them to take applicable cases straight to the Assistant US Attorney. The mayor says it's a way to get around the controversial new "Safe-T Act" law.
Cooper Roberts returns home nearly 3 months after Highland Park parade shooting
Cooper Roberts, the young boy paralyzed from the waist down in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, has finally returned home after multiple surgeries and weeks of rehab.
Man dies after explosion at Austin apartment building
One person has died after an explosion earlier this week at an apartment building in the Austin neighborhood. Chicago fire officials confirmed the “most seriously injured person” had succumbed to their injuries.
