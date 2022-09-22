ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Little boy who was thrown off Navy Pier has died

The 3-year-old boy that was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago by his aunt on Monday has died from his injuries, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records. The examiner's online record of deaths showed on Sunday night that a 3-year-old boy from Des Plaines who was injured on Sept. 19 at Navy Pier died on Sunday morning.
Woman, 25, seriously wounded in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when a gunman started shooting in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
Chicago man facing charges in Pilsen shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in a July shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood. Daniel Lopez, 18, is accused of shooting and critically wounding a 27-year-old man who was driving on July 23 in the 1500 block of West 18th Street, police said. Lopez was arrested...
Orland Park debuting new policing program, mayor weighs in

Orland Park is debuting a new policing program. An agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will make two Orland Park police officers part time ATF agents, allowing them to take applicable cases straight to the Assistant US Attorney. The mayor says it's a way to get around the controversial new "Safe-T Act" law.
