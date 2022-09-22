ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

TribFest Recap: Red and Blue Teams Find Common Ground Before the 88th

The 88th Texas Legislature, to be elected Nov. 8 and to convene on Jan. 10, faces the Herculean task of lawmaking in a sharply divided country and state with rapidly developing life-or-death issues on the agenda. At four consecutive panels on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Texas Tribune Festival 2022,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy