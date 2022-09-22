Read full article on original website
This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends
Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands. As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market. The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant. On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios and Jessi Reaves Unite on a Jewelry Collection Inspired by Found Objects
Following the reveal of its FW22 denim project captured by Ronan McKenzie, Acne Studios is joining forces with NYC-based artist Jessi Reaves for an accessories range emblazoned with her recognizable upcycled technique. Melding together concepts from furniture and sculptural practices, McKenzie’s artwork resemble dated thrift finds reimagined in a contemporary fashion.
hypebeast.com
Gr10k Partners With Salomon for a Quest Low Collaboration
There’s plenty of newness from Salomon to be excited about. The French sports equipment manufacturing company just underwent its first visual rebrand in 12 years and debuted a new MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration at Milan Fashion Week, and now it has just announced its newest Quest Low collaboration alongside Gr10k.
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
hypebeast.com
Due Diligence Releases Its New Collection for Fall/Winter 2022
British-based streetwear brand Due Diligence continues to lay the foundation for its development with the release of its new collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Unlocking the next wave of drops for the brand, the collection is titled “Chapter 3.”. Featured heavily in the collection mix is a range of cozy...
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN
It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
hypebeast.com
Take a Detailed Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti"
Believed to be a sample pair, we now have a detailed look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti.” Joining Virgil Abloh‘s still ongoing collaboration lineup with Nike/Jordan Brand, the upcoming take offers a bold design on the classic sneaker. The Off-White™ x Nike...
Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now
To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The Kardashians star as the latest brand ambassador for their Fall 2022 Campaign, Stand Strong.SHOP THE CAMPAIGNThe entire campaign focuses on celebrating women who do just that — and who better to represent females who stand strong than Kardashian herself?The brunette bombshell has not only been a shining spotlight in the reality show scene for decades but has founded a multi-brand empire while simultaneously becoming a fashion inspiration for both her generation and ones to come.KIM KARDASHIAN'S BEATS FIT...
Gucci’s ‘Twinsburg’ Collection Was Full of Horror Movie References — and the Holding Hands Trend
There will be plenty of memes to come from Gucci’s “Twinsburg” collection. From the obvious “twinning” mentions to jokes about the faux pas of showing up to a party wearing the same look as someone else, to Macbeth quotes and boundless Halloween references of the frocked twin girls in the scariest scene of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” the Italian brand’s Friday runway extravaganza at Milan Fashion Week is sure to keep circulating through social media this fall. But the show also highlighted a movement that has fast become one of the biggest trends in everyday street style: holding hands. For the spring...
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Vogue World Fashion Row In Oversized Patent Leather Coat & Chunky Rain Boots
The Vogue World event during New York Fashion Week brought out an A-list roster of VIP’s. Vogue magazine celebrated its 130th anniversary with a live runway show and fashion experience. The event turned into a star-studded affair with Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid and...
hypebeast.com
A Better Mistake Makes Its MFW Debut
Welcoming another fresh face to the fashion month agenda, A Better Mistake is added to the list of emerging names making their showcase debut. As the Spring/Summer 2023 season makes its way into the Italian fashion capital, the gender-fluid label lands with a multidisciplinary event stormed by influential dancers from the city’s Teatro alla Scala.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme SS15 Astronaut Beach Towel among other footwear and accessories offerings, HBX Archives is back with an apparel-dominated lineup for Week 88. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From...
hypebeast.com
Bauer X Unveils "Bauer 101" Core Collection and IRAK Collab
Following its launch with a Don C collaboration, hockey brand, Bauer, has returned with a core collection and IRAK collaboration for its Bauer X line. Dubbed “Bauer 101,” the two-part core collection is centered around a back-to-school aesthetic, representing Bauer’s history and street sense. A binary color...
hypebeast.com
Take a Ride With YMC x Barbour International
British label YMC is steeped in heritage. Since its inception in 1995, Fraser Moss and Jimmy Collins have defined their brand through workwear staples with military inspirations. The U.K. trailblazer has withstood the test of time through quality craftsmanship and masterful techniques, while remaining relevant in the contemporary world with its collaborations – recently enlisting the heritage sportswear label Umbro for a rugby-inspired team-up.
La La Anthony Models Ribbed Tank Top & Matching Skirt With Strappy Sandals at Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
La La Anthony had a standout fashion moment while attending Revolve Gallery during the NYFW at the Hudson Yards last night. To support her longtime friend Ciara, Anthony wore an outfit created by the singer’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara. She was a in fitted square-neck cropped tank top with a mid-length skirt featuring a white button-down slit. She paired the look with white sandals featuring a pointed toe and strappy ankle design. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs, especially in warmer months. Anthony accessorized with a striped cream, white, and silver frame bag,...
hypebeast.com
Dior Heads to Egypt, Milan Fashion Week Prevails and Ye Feuds With adidas and GAP in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion world had quite a lot to say. Milan Fashion Week entered full throttle, with premier Houses including Gucci, Fendi and. presenting their Spring/Summer 2023 offerings across the Italian city; Kim Jones announced that. will unveil its next Men’s Pre-Fall collection with a grand showcase in Egypt,...
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens Launches First Flagship Store in Dubai
With over two decades of experience in the fashion industry, Closet Case opened its doors in the UAE six years ago. With four stores worldwide, Closet Case works with over 50 international labels including the newly opened Rick Owens store in Dubai. Located in The Dubai Mall, one of the...
hypebeast.com
A "Cream" Color Palette Hits the New Balance 9060
While New Balance certainly has kept the 550 at the forefront of its lifestyle offerings, the 9060, in its inaugural year, has also received plenty of attention. While the silhouette’s in-house colorways started simple, we’ve seen pastel and wild multicolored looks surface in recent weeks. Now, in an approach similar to the debut “Sea Salt” colorway, a “Cream” color palette has been revealed for the new sneaker.
