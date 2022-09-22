ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Newtown Brewery, Restaurant Raising Funds for Childhood Cancer with New Beer, Desserts

 3 days ago

The Newtown brewery is selling their latest drink for a good cause.Image via iStock

A popular Bucks County brewery has just released a new drink, whose proceeds will be donated to a children’s cancer foundation.

Iron Hill Brewery, a Delaware-based chain, has released their Kick Cancer’s Peanut Butt-er Porter, a beer made in collaboration with CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, a nonprofit is working to end childhood cancer. The brewery chain has raised over $300,000 for the past 18 years.

“Since we partnered with CureSearch in 2004 at the suggestion of my wife, a pediatric oncologist, we are continually inspired by the passion and dedication of their team to fund research and find therapies for childhood cancer,” said Mark Edelson, the chain’s founder and VP of Beer.

“This year we expanded our efforts to include a seasonal beer and the entire dessert menu to raise funds and awareness for such an important cause. The Kick Cancer’s Peanut Butt-er Porter is our brewed twist on Triple Chocolate Hill with rich chocolate and peanut butter notes balanced in a full-bodied porter and our dessert is always a delicious way to end a great meal paired with a great beer.”

The Bucks County location opened in the Newtown area in the past few years, another dining establishment added to the town’s popular eatery scene. With their latest charitable brew, the Iron Hill of Bucks County is making a difference this fall.

