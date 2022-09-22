ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kyler Murray was hit in the face by fan while celebrating an overtime win, but the Cardinals quarterback said there are 'no hard feelings'

By Barnaby Lane
 3 days ago

Kyler Murray was hit by a fan while celebrating the Cardinals win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Kyler Murray is happy to let bygones be bygones.
  • The Cardinals quarterback was hit in the face by a fan while celebrating on Sunday.
  • "No hard feelings toward the guy," he said. "If I seen him, I'd shake his hand."

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday that he has "no hard feelings" toward the fan who hit him in the face on Sunday.

Murray was celebrating with spectators at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win over the Raiders when he was struck in the face.

Video footage of the incident showed Murray responding angrily to the hit, confronting the culprit before his teammates dragged him away.

Police in Las Vegas said Monday they were investigating a battery complaint that was filed Sunday evening, according to the Associated Press.

"This stuff happens fast," Murray told reporters Wednesday. "I know every person I've hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don't know if he probably didn't know where he was. I don't know. It was a pretty live game.

"Vegas is Vegas. I'm sure he was having fun."

Despite not feeling as if he had been attacked, Murray added that he doesn't think any player should be "touched in that manner."

"No hard feelings toward the guy," he said. "If I seen him, I'd shake his hand, but it is what it is."

Murray was at the heart of Arizona's stunning comeback win on Sunday.

Kliff Kingsbury's team was trailing 0-20 at halftime, but a stunning second-half performance, during which Murray threw one touchdown and scored another himself, forced the game into overtime.

Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up a Hunter Renfrow fumble and returned the ball 59 yards for the game-winning score.

"I had to take over," Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension with Arizona in July, said after the game. "That was my mindset."

