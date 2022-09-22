How the royal family are spending the week of mourning after the Queen's funeral

King Charles has reportedly traveled to Scotland, while Harry and Meghan are reportedly back in California. Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Members of the British royal family are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

An official mourning period will be carried out until seven days after the funeral.

King Charles III is reportedly grieving in Scotland, while other royals carry out duties.

The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral on Monday.

King Charles III and his family spent the week leading up to the Westminster Abbey service attending public engagements and ceremonies that honored the Queen's legacy.

Now, the family is observing a mourning period which is due to end seven days after the funeral, according to the royal family website. During this period, flags at royal residences will be flown at half-mast, and members of the public will be able to sign the royal family's online book of condolences . Some working members of the royal family will also carry out engagements in Queen Elizabeth's honor.

Here's how different members of the royal family are spending this time.

King Charles is reportedly resting in Scotland, while Harry and Meghan have traveled back to the US

King Charles flew from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, the day after his mother's funeral, Sky News reports.

Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, are thought to be grieving privately while in the Scottish Highlands, the outlet reports. It's not clear whether the couple are spending time at Balmoral Castle, the late monarch's private residence in Aberdeenshire where she died . Alternatively, they could be spending time at Birkhall, the couple's private holiday home in the Balmoral estate.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled back to California on Tuesday, Page Six reports. The couple will be reunited with their children, Archie and Lilibet, who were not in attendance at the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and other royals are carrying out engagements

It's business as usual for working royal family members, who are meeting with those who were involved with the planning and operations of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to a Buckingham Palace press release sent to Insider.

Members of the royal family are seated at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. BBC News

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Windsor on Thursday, where they're meeting volunteers and staff who were involved with the committal service for the Queen at St. George's Chapel on Monday.

Charles' youngest brother, Prince Edward , traveled to Tallinn, Estonia, on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, the prince will carry out various engagements, including a visit to the British embassy, where he plans to view a condolence book for the Queen and meet with embassy staff who helped with the mourning arrangements in Estonia, the press release states.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne is spending Thursday in Portsmouth, where she will meet Royal Navy personnel who played a central role in the Queen's funeral and other ceremonies, the press release added.