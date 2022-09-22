ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

Safari Island offers plethora of activities for area seniors

By By Al Lohman
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 3 days ago

When it comes to activities and exercise for seniors, there are plenty of opportunities in Waconia.

Safari Island Community Center, located at 1600 Community Drive, has a full slate of senior programs outlined below.

Safari Island’s weekly group exercise schedule includes four classes designed specifically for seniors. There is Silver Sneakers yoga, Seniors in Motion exercise program, Seniors Strength training, and Aqua Seniors classes in the community center pool

“We have a pretty strong following for the classes. Typically, the classes range 10-15 participants. We can hold 20-25 participants in classes,” said Kristi Sherlock, fitness and member services director.

Safari also offers Coffee Club that meets the first and third Monday of every month. Participate in one of the senior fitness classes, then gather and socialize over a complimentary cup of coffee.

Finally, there’s a Knitting Club that meets the first Tuesday of the month from 9-10 a.m. You don’t have to be a knitter to participate. Bring any fiber art project to work on over a beverage and friendly conversation.

For more information or to enroll in any program, call 952-442-0695 or to www.safariislandcommunitycenter.com.

Across town, at Waconia City Hall, 202 South Vine Street, the Waconia Area Senior Center is open every Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with activities for seniors, including coffee, treats, card games and socializing. Seniors from all communities are welcome.

Meet, connect and enjoy. Stop by to pick up a current calendar, or call Brenda at 952-442-4642 for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
HOPKINS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Pearson Family Farm (Ramsey) – 50% Off Wristbands!

Get 50% off wristbands to enjoy fall fun at Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey!. Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey is a stop you may want to add to your fall bucket list this year. They’re open DAILY from 10 am – 6 pm through October 31. Activities include...
RAMSEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Café temporarily closes after viral rodent video

MINNEAPOLIS – A popular Minneapolis restaurant closed this weekend after a stomach-churning discovery went viral.A video appeared to show a rodent in a bin of rice inside Stella's Fish Café in Uptown.RaLasia Wright captured the video at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she and her friends walked by the restaurant and saw the rodent through the window in the rice."It was huge rat, it was a really, big, huge rat, like the rat was thicker than me, like, it was big, like tearing the food down, like I'm talking about 'Bookie' was eating the food up," Wright said. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waconia, MN
knsiradio.com

Annandale High School Homecoming Queen Happy to Fit In

(KNSI) – Annandale High School’s Homecoming Queen has always stood out, but her mother says what means the most this week during the pageantry of the football game and the dance is the fact other students think she fits right in. “It’s been a good week, a very...
ANNANDALE, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Beautifully updated house with pool for sale in Hastings

An absolutely stunning property awaits in Hastings. This masterfully updated home is surrounded by over 5 acres of complete beauty. Numerous updates include: siding, roof, furnace and AC, flooring, decking and a new primary ensuite (with laundry) that offers a quiet retreat. The light, bright main floor has vaulted ceilings,...
HASTINGS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Fitness#Knitting#Silver Sneakers#Coffee Club
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: House with extra apartment for sale in Cannon Falls

Perfect starter home or investment property sitting in the heart of Cannon Falls. Located within walking distance to multiple shops, breweries and the Cannon Falls Winery. This home offers enough space for a large family or someone looking to offset their mortgage by renting out the basement. The lower level is currently rented out. It has one bedroom, one bath, a kitchen, family room and a hobby room.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Axios

10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love

The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN

Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
MINNETONKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Yoga
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities to gain a new Taco Bell

A rendering of the Taco Bell restaurant planned for the northwest corner of Keokuk Ave. and 207th Street in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of the city of Lakeville. A new Taco Bell is headed to the south suburbs. The Lakeville City Council on Monday approved plans for the fast food giant's...
LAKEVILLE, MN
wiproud.com

Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
ANOKA, MN
WJON

Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian

LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
Sun Patriot

Sun Patriot

Waconia, MN
185
Followers
255
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Patriot is comprised of Waconia Patriot and News & Times newspapers and serves the Cologne, Mayer, New Germany, Norwood Young America, Watertown and Waconia communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1889. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunpatriot.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_patriot/

Comments / 0

Community Policy