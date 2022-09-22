Safari Island offers plethora of activities for area seniors

When it comes to activities and exercise for seniors, there are plenty of opportunities in Waconia.

Safari Island Community Center, located at 1600 Community Drive, has a full slate of senior programs outlined below.

Safari Island’s weekly group exercise schedule includes four classes designed specifically for seniors. There is Silver Sneakers yoga, Seniors in Motion exercise program, Seniors Strength training, and Aqua Seniors classes in the community center pool

“We have a pretty strong following for the classes. Typically, the classes range 10-15 participants. We can hold 20-25 participants in classes,” said Kristi Sherlock, fitness and member services director.

Safari also offers Coffee Club that meets the first and third Monday of every month. Participate in one of the senior fitness classes, then gather and socialize over a complimentary cup of coffee.

Finally, there’s a Knitting Club that meets the first Tuesday of the month from 9-10 a.m. You don’t have to be a knitter to participate. Bring any fiber art project to work on over a beverage and friendly conversation.

For more information or to enroll in any program, call 952-442-0695 or to www.safariislandcommunitycenter.com.

Across town, at Waconia City Hall, 202 South Vine Street, the Waconia Area Senior Center is open every Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with activities for seniors, including coffee, treats, card games and socializing. Seniors from all communities are welcome.

Meet, connect and enjoy. Stop by to pick up a current calendar, or call Brenda at 952-442-4642 for more information.