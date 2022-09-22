Waconia accepts fire station bids at $14.5M

The Waconia Fire Department took center stage at the most recent city council meeting.

Council members accepted bids for a new fire station and officially welcomed three new firefighters at their Sept. 6 meeting.

The package of fire station construction bids authorized by the council amounted to $14.5 million, including contingencies. That total is gleaned from 125 bids received for 27 work scopes that comprise the project, according to City Administrator Shane Fineran.

The figure is considerably higher than original estimates of $10-12 million in early planning stages and $13.5 million in latest design estimates. That’s reflective of a tight construction market, inflationary pressures and the challenges of procuring building materials, according to project consultants.

The lead time for materials means that construction won’t start until next summer. With an 11-month build time, the new station is expected to open in summer 2024.

“It’s a big number and a big project, and something the city has been working on for some time,” said Mayor Kent Bloudek. And it won’t get any cheaper, project managers say.

The new station to be located on West 10th Street will replace the existing fire station downtown on South Maple Street that was built in 1979-1980.

Fire station designers said they expect it to serve the city well for another 40 years, while also serving volunteer firefighters that cities like Waconia are working to attract and retain.

The three new firefighters the council welcomed last Tuesday after completing their training and probationary period are Mickey Lair, Jacob Nelson and Zach Petersen. The three were sworn in a badge pinning ceremony at the meeting.

In other business, the council denied a Yellowstone Trail homeowner’s appeal of the zoning administrator’s interpretation regarding the proposed widening of a driveway within the road right-of-way because it does not conform to city code requirements regarding width at the curb line.