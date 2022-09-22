ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Veterans, First Responders in Bucks County Can Get A Free Wedding Ceremony at This Location

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAkJo_0i5pJSeJ00
This Bucks County courthouse will act as a free wedding venue for first responders.Image via iStock.

Those keeping Bucks County safe can book a free wedding venue in the area as a sign of gratitude for their hard work and dedication. Staff writers at the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the upcoming opportunity.

The second annual “Vows and Veterans” wedding service and bridal reception will be held for veterans and first responders on Nov. 10 in the courtyard of the Bucks County Courthouse Administration Building in Doylestown.

Ceremonies will take place from noon to 2 PM and will be officiated by Former Under Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy.

Organized by Linda Bobrin, Bucks County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court, those applicable can register for a marriage license between now and Nov. 6. The first five couples to sign up will receive a free night at HollyHedge Estate in Solebury.

“Vows and Veterans is part of the Bucks County Clerk of Orphans’ Court’s successful Weddings for Heroes program,” said Rachel Landsberg, spokeswoman for the Register of Wills and Ophans’ Court. “Ms. Bobrin intends to continue to hold Vows and Veterans annually in November and Vows and Valentines in February.”

Read more about the free ceremonies at the Bucks County Courier Times.

