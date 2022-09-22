ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

21-Year-Old College Student Becomes FIFTH WOMAN To Accuse Maroon 5 Singer Adam Levine Of Sending Flirtatious Messages

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJxfO_0i5pIn8300
Mega

A young college student is just the latest woman to come forward accusing Adam Levine of sending her flirty messages, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ashley Russell , a 21-year-old college student from Auburn, Alabama, became the fifth woman to accuse the 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman of sending her promiscuous messages on Instagram despite his eight-year marriage to his now-pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eJKy_0i5pIn8300
Mega

Russell came forward on Wednesday and claimed the “One More Night” crooner started messaging her in March of this year via her health and exercise Instagram account.

According to the 21-year-old Auburn University senior, Levine initially began reaching out to her by leaving replies on photos that showed her working out.

“[He would message] almost everyday at night around 10pm my time,” Russell said on Wednesday. “I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him.”

“He would mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym,” she continued. “He said he found me from his Discover Page on Instagram because he is 'big into fitness' and I have a fitness account.”

“I knew it was weird so I wanted to keep it going to see if it got worse,” Russell added. “When I told him he was going to get caught DMing girls like me he stopped texting me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkIaR_0i5pIn8300
MEGA; SUMNERSTROH/INSTAGRAM

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Levine was first accused of flirting with women other than his wife on Monday after Instagram model Sumner Stroh released a series of messages the two exchanged. Stroh also claimed she and Levine had a nearly year-long “affair.”

Following Stroh’s accusations, a slew of other women came forward and also accused the “Girls Like You” singer of sending flirty messages to them on Instagram.

One accuser, named Maryka , came forward on Tuesday and shared private messages purportedly from Levine in which he appeared to proposition the model for sex.

Another woman, named Alyson Rosef , also came forward on Tuesday and shared screenshots of allegedly “inappropriate” messages sent from the embattled singer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h599R_0i5pIn8300
MEGA; SUMNERSTROH/INSTAGRAM

Levine’s ex-fitness trainer, Alanna Zabel , has also since come forward and alleged the Maroon 5 singer once told her she has the "best a-- in town" and that he wanted to "spend the day with [her] naked.”

Following the initial allegations made against Levine by Stroh on Monday, the 43-year-old singer released a statement on Instagram apologizing for his behavior while also denying any affair took place.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine wrote on Tuesday. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he added. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again."

Comments / 0

