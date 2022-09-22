Sand Springs boy finishes cancer treatment

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs boy is finished with treatment after months of fighting brain cancer.

Blaise Schrepel was diagnosed with Type 3 Medulloblastoma in 2021, days before Christmas. A tumor the size of a golf ball was found on the back of his brain.

On Wednesday, the Facebook group Blast Off Blaise shared that Blaise is finished with cancer treatment, which included 142 doctor’s appointments and six rounds of chemotherapy in 270 days.

Blaise and his family rang a bell at St. Jude’s Clinic to celebrate his completed treatment. Blaise now enters post-treatment follow-up observations.

Family, friends and supporters are invited to join Blaise for another bell ringing celebration Saturday at Case Community Park in Sand Springs. The celebration starts at 2 p.m.

