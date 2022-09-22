The Chillicothe High School Football team picked up a huge upset win on Friday night when they took down St. Pius X 29-20. Javon Kille took the opening kickoff back to the house for an 89-yard kickoff return touchdown. This was Kille’s second time doing so this year, after taking back the opening kickoff of the season against Marshall. Kille’s touchdown gave Chillicothe a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game, and it gave the Hornets all the belief they needed.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO