MoDOT Roadwork Projects
The MoDOT Roadwork schedule for Northwest Missouri includes several pothole projects and pavement repairs. In the local counties, scheduled work includes:. I-35 – Continuing the resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 through October. Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH...
City Council To Review Playground Drawings
The Chillicothe City Council will see drawings of the proposed playground at Danner Park as part of Monday’s meeting. The Council will meet Monday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall. Other items on the agenda include An ordinance authorizing a contract with 42 C.A.R.E.S. for medical services for...
Water Rates And Changes To A Sewer Project Are On The Trenton Council Agenda
Trenton City Council considers water rates, changes for a sewer project, and their personnel policy when they meet Monday evening. The Trenton City Council meets at 7:00 pm at City Hall. Humphreys will lead a discussion about the dangerous dog ordinance. The council considers approval of the personnel policy. They...
North Missouri Company Receives $2.2 M Grant For Fiber
A north Missouri company is the recipient of $2.2 million to provide high-speed internet in rural communities. The US Department of Agriculture – Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens announced that awarding the funding is part of the president’s commitment to investing in rural infrastructure and providing reliable, affordable, high-speed internet for all, through the ReConnect Program.
Chillicothe EAA Fly In, October 1st
The Chillicothe EAA chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st, one week from today, at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent...
Trenton Police Conduct Child Safety Compliance Checks
Child Safety Compliance Checks were conducted by the Trenton Police Department Thursday. Chief Rex Ross says the department worked with the Missouri Highway Patrol near Rissler Elementary School on an enforcement operation that resulted in 14 vehicles checked, as a result, Ross says they issued several warnings for occupant restraint-related violations.
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report includes Wednesday and Friday. 12:27 PM, Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickinson Street for a report of a woman standing in the street yelling. She was issued a warning for Peace Disturbance. 4:56 PM, Officers began an investigation after recovering drugs that were...
Hornets Football Stimies St. Pius In 2nd Half; Pulls Off Upset 29-20
The Chillicothe High School Football team picked up a huge upset win on Friday night when they took down St. Pius X 29-20. Javon Kille took the opening kickoff back to the house for an 89-yard kickoff return touchdown. This was Kille’s second time doing so this year, after taking back the opening kickoff of the season against Marshall. Kille’s touchdown gave Chillicothe a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game, and it gave the Hornets all the belief they needed.
