ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

City’s Housing Authority Awarded for Excellence in Affordable Housing

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) was awarded earlier this September with the Gindroz Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for its recent housing projects. Given by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA), the inaugural award recognizes “organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the design and implementation of affordable housing in the classical tradition,” according to an ICAA press release detailing the announcement, taking the context of the project and its social impact into consideration.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Ross, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Top Talent Event at SOhO

Noise is not what Santa Barbara is known for, especially when compared to its big-city neighbors, or considering the Bowl’s 10 p.m. curfew. But that doesn’t mean that S.B. is lacking in musical talent or boisterous energy. This small town has a community dedicated to keeping its music scene alive and loud. Elliott Lanam of Hidden City Studios is part of that community, and he’s orchestrated an event to push Santa Barbara’s local talent into the limelight and turn up the volume downtown.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Meet Santa Barbara’s New Helena Mason Art Gallery

During Fiesta weekend, children and pets ran and played underneath artwork worth thousands of dollars. Remnants of confetti from cracked Fiesta eggs and blurred glimpses of festive clothing complemented the colorful displays lining the walls around them. In all the chaos, the vision for the Helena Mason Art Gallery was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window

“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Yacht Club#Yacht Racing#Volunteers#Regatta#Charity#Society Matters#The Santa Barbara#Eli Parker#Vna Health
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup

The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Santa Barbara Independent

Anchovy, Holly, and Tankerbell

Anchovy is a great dog, social with people, and loves to play with other dogs. She’s about 1-year-old and 47 lbs. Anchovy is waiting for some wonderful person or family to make her the newest member of their family. Could that be you?. K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Cooper Housing Institute awards $50,000 to UCSB to launch new Housing SAdvocate Program and support Housing Voucher Program

The Cooper Housing Institute awarded a $50,000 grant to UC Santa Barbara to fund the new Housing Advocate Program and support the Housing Voucher Program on campus. The nonprofit foundation, founded in 2018, has supported various campus programs in the past that tackle issues of student housing availability, according to UCSB Media Relations Manager Kiki Reyes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Housing: A Self-Inflicted Crisis

Two recent opinion pieces on rent control and stabilization failed to state a clear economic reality: Any short-term fixes to the housing crisis in Santa Barbara must be combined with policies that encourage the construction of additional housing units. This course of action will expand the supply available, allowing the individuals who work and contribute to the Santa Barbara community to live in Santa Barbara. The additional building should start as soon as possible.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.com

10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara

We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Don of Dos Pueblos

It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling

VENTURA, Calif. – A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration. Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Boulevard near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business. It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios. His children now run the business. The neon sign was designed by The post Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Holds Off Rio Mesa in Overtime

A hard-hitting throwback football game came down to the final play as Rio Mesa opted to go for a two-point conversion and the win in overtime, but the Santa Barbara defense held at the one-yard line to preserve a 7-6 victory on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The two teams...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy