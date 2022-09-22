Read full article on original website
City of Santa Maria features two small businesses
Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.
Bed for Kids event Saturday in Santa Maria at Red Oaks Baptist Church
Volunteers of all ages are set to build beds for kids that don't have one at Red Oaks Baptist Church on Saturday. The post Bed for Kids event Saturday in Santa Maria at Red Oaks Baptist Church appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley steps up for seniors with 'Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza' | Judith Dale
The Santa Ynez Valley is recognized for stepping up to take care of its own. An example is the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza event to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, to benefit Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach's local Meals on Wheels program. Formerly known as the Buellton Senior Center, Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
City’s Housing Authority Awarded for Excellence in Affordable Housing
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) was awarded earlier this September with the Gindroz Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for its recent housing projects. Given by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA), the inaugural award recognizes “organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the design and implementation of affordable housing in the classical tradition,” according to an ICAA press release detailing the announcement, taking the context of the project and its social impact into consideration.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Top Talent Event at SOhO
Noise is not what Santa Barbara is known for, especially when compared to its big-city neighbors, or considering the Bowl’s 10 p.m. curfew. But that doesn’t mean that S.B. is lacking in musical talent or boisterous energy. This small town has a community dedicated to keeping its music scene alive and loud. Elliott Lanam of Hidden City Studios is part of that community, and he’s orchestrated an event to push Santa Barbara’s local talent into the limelight and turn up the volume downtown.
Santa Barbara church raised $10,000 for Santa Barbara Unified teachers
A local Santa Barbara church launched an "Adopt-a-Teacher" fundraiser to aid Santa Barbara Unified School District teachers and ended up nearly doubling its fundraising goal. The post Santa Barbara church raised $10,000 for Santa Barbara Unified teachers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Meet Santa Barbara’s New Helena Mason Art Gallery
During Fiesta weekend, children and pets ran and played underneath artwork worth thousands of dollars. Remnants of confetti from cracked Fiesta eggs and blurred glimpses of festive clothing complemented the colorful displays lining the walls around them. In all the chaos, the vision for the Helena Mason Art Gallery was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window
“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
KSBW.com
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
SOLVANG, Calif. — For the Central Coast town of Solvang, its signature will always be its faux-traditional Danish village, built in the 1940s. It now stands today as a mile-long cartoon backdrop of gift shops and Danish Renaissance-style buildings. But beneath the surface of the town’s kitschy appeal, a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup
The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
Lompoc Record
Replacement for Lompoc Unified interim superintendent expected by January; Bommersbach fills HR role
The search for a permanent superintendent continues for Lompoc Unified School District under Interim Superintendent Deborah Blow, who in August was appointed on a temporary basis. According to Blow, "the search for the new superintendent is going well." During the Aug. 9 school board meeting when Blow was hired, members...
Local restaurants prepare for Hunger Action Day in Santa Barbara
Local restaurants participate in Hunger Action Day in Santa Barbara The post Local restaurants prepare for Hunger Action Day in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Anchovy, Holly, and Tankerbell
Anchovy is a great dog, social with people, and loves to play with other dogs. She’s about 1-year-old and 47 lbs. Anchovy is waiting for some wonderful person or family to make her the newest member of their family. Could that be you?. K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc....
Daily Nexus
Cooper Housing Institute awards $50,000 to UCSB to launch new Housing SAdvocate Program and support Housing Voucher Program
The Cooper Housing Institute awarded a $50,000 grant to UC Santa Barbara to fund the new Housing Advocate Program and support the Housing Voucher Program on campus. The nonprofit foundation, founded in 2018, has supported various campus programs in the past that tackle issues of student housing availability, according to UCSB Media Relations Manager Kiki Reyes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
Two recent opinion pieces on rent control and stabilization failed to state a clear economic reality: Any short-term fixes to the housing crisis in Santa Barbara must be combined with policies that encourage the construction of additional housing units. This course of action will expand the supply available, allowing the individuals who work and contribute to the Santa Barbara community to live in Santa Barbara. The additional building should start as soon as possible.
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling
VENTURA, Calif. – A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration. Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Boulevard near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business. It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios. His children now run the business. The neon sign was designed by The post Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Holds Off Rio Mesa in Overtime
A hard-hitting throwback football game came down to the final play as Rio Mesa opted to go for a two-point conversion and the win in overtime, but the Santa Barbara defense held at the one-yard line to preserve a 7-6 victory on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The two teams...
