Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4
Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
thecomeback.com
Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: FSU legend Peter Warrick hands 5-star WR Hykeem Williams a Seminole jersey as he picks the 'Noles
Florida State has landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams and the talented pass catcher had quite the commitment announcement. Former FSU legend Peter Warrick got on stage and toseed Williams his own custom FSU jersey to announce his pledge to the Seminoles. Here is the video of that happening:
Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
Preview: Five-star WR Hykeem Williams set to announce commitment on Friday
2023 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is set to announce his commitment on Friday at 1:00 PM CST. The five-star is deciding between six schools: Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Pitt and Texas A&M, though there’s an indication that the Seminoles and Aggies have an edge on the rest of the finalists.
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 5 Coaches Poll
After four weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State, remains No. 1, with Alabama still at No. 2. Georgia received 34 first-place votes, down from 40 last week, while Alabama went from 24 first-place votes to 26. Ohio State improved from one vote to four votes.
247Sports
Trojan defense rewrites script at Oregon State, keeps USC undefeated
We thought we had this USC team pegged through three games that played very much according to script. But deep in the rabid crucible of Reser Stadium, the Trojan defense taught everyone a big, big lesson. It was Alex Grinch's side of the ball that won the game, full stop. USC’s defense, left out to dry repeatedly from an offense that seemed utterly lost for long stretches under Caleb Williams’ direction, came up with stop after stop on the way to a thrilling 17-14 win over a game and very physical Oregon State offense.
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
Florida State Commit Keldric Faulk Takes Another Look at Tennessee on Saturday
Highland Park (Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk was high on Tennessee before committing to Florida State in July, and while still firm in his commitment to the Seminoles, Faulk took another look at the Vols as they hosted No.20 Florida in a 38-33 thriller. "I came up here with my little ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Longhorns OT loss to Texas Tech, Bijan Robinson fumble leave national media stunned
If fans had questions about first-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, ask no more. The Red Raiders are 3-1 and have two AP Top 25 wins under their new coach exiting September, the latest at 34-31 win against the No. 22 Texas Longhorns for the team's first home win against their in-state rival since upsetting then top-ranked Texas in 2008. And just like 14 years ago, fans were storming the field in Lubbock when the dust settled after field goals by each team in the final minute sent things to overtime.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
Recruits energized about Tennessee following win over Florida
Prospects inside Neyland Stadium talk about Saturday's environment and what excites them about the program.
Recruit Reactions to WVU's win over Virginia Tech
Update from some top WVU commits and targets. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
Injury update: Saban shares latest on Byron Young after Vandy game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young exited Saturday’s contest against Vanderbilt with an injury and was unable to return to the first SEC game of the year. After the 55-3 win over the Commodores, head coach Nick Saban shared the latest on Young. “He’s got a...
Kenny McIntosh injury update from Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart
Georgia came out of its third non-conference game of the year with a 39-22 home win over Kent State, but a closer-than-expected matchup led to the Dawgs playing its starters well into the fourth quarter. That led to some worry when senior running back Kenny McIntosh hobbled off the field after a five-yard run in the red zone and went to the injury tent with eight minutes left in the game.
Three takeaways from No. 8 Kentucky's 'sluggish' win over Northern Illinois
LEXINGTON - It wasn't pretty, but the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats found a way to victory Saturday at Kroger Field as it scored a 31-23 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies. "Overall, just a sluggish game," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Good to get it behind us. We know it's a good football team. It's tough. They're going to play hard, compete for their conference championship. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We thought, again, we did good things."
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0