Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4

Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
247Sports

UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
247Sports

Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
247Sports

Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night

After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
247Sports

Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 5 Coaches Poll

After four weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State, remains No. 1, with Alabama still at No. 2. Georgia received 34 first-place votes, down from 40 last week, while Alabama went from 24 first-place votes to 26. Ohio State improved from one vote to four votes.
247Sports

Trojan defense rewrites script at Oregon State, keeps USC undefeated

We thought we had this USC team pegged through three games that played very much according to script. But deep in the rabid crucible of Reser Stadium, the Trojan defense taught everyone a big, big lesson. It was Alex Grinch's side of the ball that won the game, full stop. USC’s defense, left out to dry repeatedly from an offense that seemed utterly lost for long stretches under Caleb Williams’ direction, came up with stop after stop on the way to a thrilling 17-14 win over a game and very physical Oregon State offense.
247Sports

Texas Longhorns OT loss to Texas Tech, Bijan Robinson fumble leave national media stunned

If fans had questions about first-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, ask no more. The Red Raiders are 3-1 and have two AP Top 25 wins under their new coach exiting September, the latest at 34-31 win against the No. 22 Texas Longhorns for the team's first home win against their in-state rival since upsetting then top-ranked Texas in 2008. And just like 14 years ago, fans were storming the field in Lubbock when the dust settled after field goals by each team in the final minute sent things to overtime.
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa

Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
247Sports

Kenny McIntosh injury update from Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart

Georgia came out of its third non-conference game of the year with a 39-22 home win over Kent State, but a closer-than-expected matchup led to the Dawgs playing its starters well into the fourth quarter. That led to some worry when senior running back Kenny McIntosh hobbled off the field after a five-yard run in the red zone and went to the injury tent with eight minutes left in the game.
247Sports

Three takeaways from No. 8 Kentucky's 'sluggish' win over Northern Illinois

LEXINGTON - It wasn't pretty, but the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats found a way to victory Saturday at Kroger Field as it scored a 31-23 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies. "Overall, just a sluggish game," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Good to get it behind us. We know it's a good football team. It's tough. They're going to play hard, compete for their conference championship. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We thought, again, we did good things."
