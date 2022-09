Terra’s multi-billion-dollar collapse in May was a turning point for digital asset regulations, and since then, many jurisdictions have tightened their oversight over the sector. The U.S. Congress is the latest, and with a new proposed bill, it would ban “endogenously collateralized” stablecoins like TerraUSD (UST) for the next two years.

