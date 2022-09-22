ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

The Post and Courier

Spartanburg’s Highland neighborhood gets leadership training program

Spartanburg community leaders have created a training initiative focused on transforming the Highland neighborhood. During a Highland Neighborhood Assassination Meeting on Sept. 22, Spartanburg County Foundation and the City of Spartanburg introduced a nine-month training program called the Highland Neighborhood Leadership Institute. The program is set to officially launch in early February and is modeled after Spartanburg County Foundation’s Grassroots Leadership Development Institute.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Society
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. After moving from Florida and longing for the fall season, I have officially fallen for fall in Greenville, SC! There are an overwhelming list of resources of things families can enjoy in the fall season here, so I wanted to create a running list for the activities that we experience in person. My favorite scripture verse tied to the season of fall is Eccelesiates 3:1: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate district, police department bring in K-9 to track firearms

LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate school district is adding another layer of safety into its schools. Laurens County School District 55 partnered with the Laurens Police Department to bring in a new type of K-9, which will work primarily in schools within the Laurens city limits. “Several months ago,...
LAURENS, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Marc Metcalf

Marc Metcalf was named senior project manager with the South Carolina Power Team, a full-service, nonprofit economic development organization representing the state’s 20 consumer-owned electric cooperatives. He has almost 20 years of experience in business administration and economic development. Metcalf served as senior business recruitment officer for the Upstate...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at abandoned building in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue said crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned building along Stallings Road in Greenville. According to officials, crews responded to the scene at 11:39 a.m. and are still working to extinguish the last of the flames. Taylors Fire Chief...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate Girl Scouts dig for answers in centuries-old mystery

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Troop 1967 is looking to solve a cemetery mystery and honor enslaved African Americans who died here. Bethel Cemetery in Simpsonville has been sitting quietly next to Bethel United Methodist Church for over 200 years. And now, a single marker has caught the attention...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
GREENVILLE, SC

