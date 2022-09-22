Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg’s Highland neighborhood gets leadership training program
Spartanburg community leaders have created a training initiative focused on transforming the Highland neighborhood. During a Highland Neighborhood Assassination Meeting on Sept. 22, Spartanburg County Foundation and the City of Spartanburg introduced a nine-month training program called the Highland Neighborhood Leadership Institute. The program is set to officially launch in early February and is modeled after Spartanburg County Foundation’s Grassroots Leadership Development Institute.
Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum
Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house.
discoverhealth.org
Dr. Patrick Bearden gives back through caring for underserved communities
Growing up in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Dr. Patrick Bearden’s family was hit hard by the 2008 recession. A graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), Dr. Bearden spends time volunteering at St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic in downtown Spartanburg to give back. “I grew up...
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
FOX Carolina
Greenville animal shelter seeking foster parents after kennel cough outbreak
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the upstate are running out of space to care for animals. Just two weeks ago South Carolina declared a state of emergency for all shelters. On top of that, Greenville County Animal Care is facing another hurdle. If you don’t want to...
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. After moving from Florida and longing for the fall season, I have officially fallen for fall in Greenville, SC! There are an overwhelming list of resources of things families can enjoy in the fall season here, so I wanted to create a running list for the activities that we experience in person. My favorite scripture verse tied to the season of fall is Eccelesiates 3:1: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.
FOX Carolina
Public pushing back on Greenville County GOP’s call to move LGBTQ library books
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- People are speaking out after the Greenville County Republican Party has set their sights on removing certain LGBTQ books from the children’s section of county libraries. They say the books are sexually graphic and should be shelved in the adult section. This comes as...
WYFF4.com
Upstate district, police department bring in K-9 to track firearms
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate school district is adding another layer of safety into its schools. Laurens County School District 55 partnered with the Laurens Police Department to bring in a new type of K-9, which will work primarily in schools within the Laurens city limits. “Several months ago,...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Marc Metcalf
Marc Metcalf was named senior project manager with the South Carolina Power Team, a full-service, nonprofit economic development organization representing the state’s 20 consumer-owned electric cooperatives. He has almost 20 years of experience in business administration and economic development. Metcalf served as senior business recruitment officer for the Upstate...
FOX Carolina
Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at abandoned building in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue said crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned building along Stallings Road in Greenville. According to officials, crews responded to the scene at 11:39 a.m. and are still working to extinguish the last of the flames. Taylors Fire Chief...
WYFF4.com
Upstate Girl Scouts dig for answers in centuries-old mystery
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Troop 1967 is looking to solve a cemetery mystery and honor enslaved African Americans who died here. Bethel Cemetery in Simpsonville has been sitting quietly next to Bethel United Methodist Church for over 200 years. And now, a single marker has caught the attention...
FOX Carolina
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet advances to Top 5
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet - and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents. Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car. Due to...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
WYFF4.com
Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
