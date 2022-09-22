Shirley Sansing, 86, of Coleman, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. There will be a private interment at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO