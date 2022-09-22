Read full article on original website
Lion golfers place second, Lady Lions finish seventh at Glen Rose tournament
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood Lions golf team placed second, and the Brownwood Lady Lions were seventh at the two-day, 36-hole Glen Rose Invitational at Squaw Valley’s Links Golf Course Friday and Saturday. The Lions carded a two-day total of 613 following rounds of 309 and 304, which...
No. 9 Lions impose will in fourth straight victory, 52-21 over Waco Connally
WACO – The wins continue to mount for the Class 4A Division I No. 9 Brownwood Lions, who used a string of 31 unanswered points to take control of Friday night’s 52-21 road victory over the Class 4A Division II No. 10 Waco Connally Cadets. Trailing 14-7 with...
Brownwood volleyball drops league opener at No. 21 Glen Rose
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood Lady Lions dropped their District 6-4A volleyball opener at No. 21 Glen Rose Friday in straight sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13. Aubrie Felux, Hannah Deen and Emma Ringer posted a team-high four kills apiece for Brownwood, followed by Ava Choate and Aniah Hines with two each, and Kassidy Wooten and Miranda Northcutt both with one.
WEEK 5 GRIDIRON REWIND: Blanket, Zephyr post homecoming shutouts, continue win streaks
BLANKET – The Blanket Tigers notched their fourth consecutive victory, earning a 56-0 homecoming triumph over the Moran Bulldogs Friday. The Tigers (4-1) manufactured 303 yards of total offense with 288 coming on the ground. Meanwhile, Moran (0-5) finished with 73 yards of total offense, including negative-5 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Bangs opens district with third consecutive win, 49-21 at De Leon
DE LEON – The Bangs Dragons continued their winning ways away from home, notching a crucial District 5-2A Division I victory over the De Leon Bearcats, 49-21, Friday night in the league opener for both squads. Bangs (3-2, 1-0) collected its third victory in a row – all away...
Early volleyball falls in three sets to Eastland
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a fourth straight District 8-3A volleyball setback Saturday, falling at home by a 25-22, 25-8, 25-17 count to Eastland. Early received four kills from Matty Boswell, three from Gabby Leal, and one each from Dakota Barksdale, Averey Horton and Trinity Torrez.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Howard Payne at Mary Hardin-Baylor Invitational, TBA. Brownwood at Graham, 6 p.m. Early at Brock, 5:30 p.m. Bangs at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. Howard Payne at Mary Hardin-Baylor Invitational, TBA. ***. Wednesday, Sept. 28. CROSS COUNTRY. Brownwood at Dublin Dash, TBA. Early at Dublin Dash, TBA. ***. Thursday, Sept. 29. TENNIS.
Bangs volleyball stumbles in first district match against Albany
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons opened District 6-2A volleyball action with a straight-set home loss to Albany Saturday afternoon. Jadyn Miller tallied seven kills followed by Neeley Bradley with five, Ava Boren with three, and Raylee Hutchins, Kasey Solis, and Emily Baker with one each. Laynie Evans collected...
Burnet spoils Early’s bid for homecoming upset, 49-48
EARLY – In a wild, back-and-forth encounter, the Class 4A Division I Burnet Bulldogs scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion in the waning seconds to upend the Early Longhorns, 49-48, on Homecoming Friday. Early (2-3), which was a 20-point underdog to Burnet (3-2) according...
HPU jumps out to early lead, fends off East Texas Baptist, 33-21
The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead, then held off the East Texas Baptist Tigers in the second half en route to a 33-21 American Southwest Conference football victory Saturday afternoon at Gordon Wood Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 2-0) finished with 425 yards of...
Earlene Shaw
Doris Earlene (Woodcock) Shaw, 66, of Early, Texas passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. A visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, September 26, 2022. The Funeral will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery officiated by Chad Woodcock.
Shirley Sansing
Shirley Sansing, 86, of Coleman, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. There will be a private interment at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Kevin Stanley
Kevin Stanley, age 65 of Early, formerly of San Saba, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8PM on Sunday, October 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 3 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ida Valdez
Ida Valdez, age 54, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 26 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
Chamber of Commerce announces 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11thAnnual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. With over 40 vendors, the family can enjoy a safe environment to get candy, play games, have their face painted, and more.
Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man
A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
Court Records 9/23/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 16 through September 22:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 16 through September 22:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
