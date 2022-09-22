Read full article on original website
One man dead after late night shooting in Raceland
NEW ORLEANS — Detectives in Lafourche Parish are investigating a shooting in Raceland that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired on St. Louis Street at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to the scene and found Stuart shot. Medical officials pronounced...
2 found shot to death in vehicle in Marrero, Jefferson Parish sheriff says
Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle outside of a Marrero residence Saturday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive around 5:40 p.m., JPSO said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside a car outside a home, authorities said.
1 dead, 1 injured after boat overturns in Lake Pontchartrain
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office describes the boat to be a "21-foot skiff, blue in color with a white outboard motor."
Mississippi man dies in after multi-car crash on South Mississippi highway
A 51-year-old Mississippi man died in a crash Thursday with two other vehicles. John May Jr., 51, of Gulfport, has been identified as the victim of the multi-car wreck that happened shortly before noon Thursday. The crash occurred in Harrison County. Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the vehicle driven by...
Tangipahoa Parish man suspected kidnapping captured in Lake Charles
Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. LCPD SWAT along with Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisiana State Police located...
NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
Man critically wounded in central Metairie shooting, authorities say
A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in central Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting at 5:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Richland Avenue. The agency did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting may call Crimestoppers of Greater...
Pearl River man dies after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish on Sept. 22. . The body of Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. . Agents learned that Hodgson...
Five shootings in less than 15 hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police are investigating a rash of shooting from Saturday morning until early Sunday. The latest happened shortly before 1:00am. “An adult male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back
Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
21-year-old killed, two others wounded in Uptown shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A 21-year-old man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting Uptown. New Orleans Police responded to the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. On scene, officers found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24). Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it...
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
NOPD arrest suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood on Saturday morning. According to police, Marquis Cheneau, 25, is being accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street right before 8 a.m.
