Slidell, LA

WWL

One man dead after late night shooting in Raceland

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives in Lafourche Parish are investigating a shooting in Raceland that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired on St. Louis Street at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to the scene and found Stuart shot. Medical officials pronounced...
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Raceland on Saturday night

RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting in Raceland that killed one man on Saturday night. According to report, Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport, was shot and killed on the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 11:30 p.m. Anyone with information can submit...
RACELAND, LA
NOLA.com

2 found shot to death in vehicle in Marrero, Jefferson Parish sheriff says

Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle outside of a Marrero residence Saturday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive around 5:40 p.m., JPSO said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside a car outside a home, authorities said.
MARRERO, LA
L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Parish man suspected kidnapping captured in Lake Charles

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. LCPD SWAT along with Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisiana State Police located...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

Man and woman shot dead in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting that occurred in Marrero Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The JPSO media release said that deputies were dispatched to the 2600 area of Bay Adams Drive at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man and woman inside a vehicle, both with a gunshot wound.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man critically wounded in central Metairie shooting, authorities say

A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in central Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting at 5:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Richland Avenue. The agency did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting may call Crimestoppers of Greater...
METAIRIE, LA
an17.com

Pearl River man dies after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish on Sept. 22.  . The body of Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.  . Agents learned that Hodgson...
PEARL RIVER, LA
Public Safety
WLOX

Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
WDSU

21-year-old killed, two others wounded in Uptown shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 21-year-old man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting Uptown. New Orleans Police responded to the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. On scene, officers found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24). Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

