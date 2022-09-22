ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Centre Daily

Dabo Swinney Addresses Clemson Injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–The Tigers were without five defenders in Saturday's 51-45 win over Wake Forest, and a number of Tigers—including wide receiver Beaux Collins and running back Will Shipley were banged up in the game. “If you’re going to win a division championship, a league championship, you’ve got to...
CLEMSON, SC
Centre Daily

It’s KJ Henry Reminds Dabo Swinney of How He Got Clemson Job Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — K.J. Henry loves to remind Dabo Swinney how he became the head coach at Clemson. “I tell Coach Swinney all the time, if my dad does not beat him, then he does not get this job. We are the reason he got this job. Wake Forest beat Clemson,” the Tigers’ graduate defensive end said with a big grin earlier this week.
CLEMSON, SC
Centre Daily

REACTION: What Just Happened? Georgia Struggles in Win Over Kent State

Whether or not you believe in the mantra of a "win is a win," no one can deny it was an all-around bad day at the office for Georgia. The No. 1 ranked team in the AP and Coaches polls may not have that title for much longer, as the Bulldogs fought for four quarters against a tough Kent State team. The 42-point underdogs outperformed each of Georgia's prior three opponents as they scored 22-points against a Georgia defense that left many in awe after surrendering just ten points in their first three games.
ATHENS, GA

