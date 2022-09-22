Read full article on original website
'Mario Kart' races through NWC theme year
ORANGE CITY—There weren’t any banana peels or blue shells, but the “Mario Kart” spirit was plugged into the Northwestern College campus in Orange City last Saturday, Sept. 17. “For the curves, I thought we were going to crash, but then it was fine. It was great...
Celebrate Western to start in October
HULL—The fall fundraiser has gone by many names, but Western Christian High School seems to have settled on one. Celebrate Western is the upcoming campaign for the 9-12 private school in Hull. It will feature regular events Western Christian has done in the past including an auction, meat sales, open house and carnival.
Van Den Berg goes on trip of a lifetime
SIOUX CENTER—Midwest Honor Flight provided the journey of a lifetime for Vietnam War veteran Ran Van Den Berg on Sept. 10. For one day’s trip, the 71-year-old Sioux Center native got to see a lot around Washington, D.C. Of course, one of the highlights of his time there...
Calvin Sneiderman, 75, Sheldon
SHELDON—Calvin Lee Sneiderman, age 75, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon, Iowa, with the Rev. Ken Snyder officiating. Burial...
Ripe and Ready
Honeycrisp and Wealthy are being picked this weekend. Cortland and Liberty will be up next as the calendar flips ahead to October. All delicious apples ripe for the picking at Little Sioux Orchard in Milford. And in a few short years there will be several hundred more ready to go.
Marching Orabs get fourth in Marshall, MN
The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs placed fourth among five bands in their class in the group’s first contest of the season Saturday, Sept. 17, in Marshall, MN. Sheldon band director Cliff St. Clair said some students were disappointed in the result at the Pursuit of Excellence Marching Band Festival although they were glad at the improvement they showed throughout the day.
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
Anna Marie Gortsema, 91, formerly of Sioux Center
GRANGEVILLE, ID—Anna Marie Gortsema, 91, of Grangeville, ID, formerly of Sioux Center, IA, was peacefully called to heaven during the beautiful sunrise on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, 2022. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, with former Pastor Jerry Buwalda...
Vet tech talks career at Sutherland event
SUTHERLAND—A group of N’West Iowa students had a heart-to-heart meeting with a dog named Hazel and a kitten named Ferdinand during Precision Agriculture and Animal Science Days Sept. 8 near Sutherland. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach hosted the three-day agriculture- and animal-focused event Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 6-8, at...
Carmel Church sponsors Ukrainian family
CARMEL—Carmel Reformed Church is lending a helping hand with a Ukrainian refugee family that arrived Sept. 9 in Sioux Center. “We’re a mission-minded church,” said Carmel’s mission fund deacon Eric Van Roekel. The church’s mission statement is “to further Christ’s kingdom through loving God and loving...
Don Hakeman, 93, Sanborn
SANBORN—Don Hakeman, age 93, of Sanborn, IA, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Prairie View Nursing Home in Sanborn. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sanborn. with Pastor Joseph Bangert officiating. Visitation will be 2-7...
Sibley event center proposal remains on table
SIBLEY—Octavio Mejia returned to the Sibley City Council chambers Monday, Sept. 12, to give an update on his event center proposal for the old cement plant property. He presented a packet showing the approximate location and samples of buildings similar to what he plans to construct. When asked about...
Minnesotan cited for OWI after accident
ROCK RAPIDS—A 40-year-old Rushmore, MN, woman was cited Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Amy Marie Dammer stemmed from her being involved in a motor vehicle accident about 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Highway 9 and Union Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
