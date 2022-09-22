Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
PayMore bringing technology purchasing, recycling service to Round Rock in October
PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. The New York-based company will buy new, used and broken electronics to be securely recycled or traded for other merchandise. If a device cannot be purchased from a user, PayMore will still take the device for recycling, free of charge. www.paymore.com.
Shield Ranch Foundation opening new campsite in Austin
Campsite at Shield Ranch is a new area open for public use Sept. 24. (Courtesy Shield Ranch Foundation) Shield Ranch, located at the center of the Barton Creek watershed 18 miles southwest of downtown Austin in Travis and Hays counties, is opening a new sustainably designed campsite Sept. 24 at 10417 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin.
Historically high food prices change Austin's restaurant scene
Austin diners are seeing higher checks, more QR codes and “Please bus your own table” signs as restaurants adapt to the cost of doing business. “Being in the restaurant, it’s like we’re putting on a show every night,” Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried said. “The server comes up, does their spiel, the chefs are doing their artistic thing in the back, managers are walking by; it’s just the whole vibe thing. And then when you don’t have that [customer] interaction, the show’s different.”
Low pay, feeling undervalued leading to Texas, Austin-area teacher turnover and burnout
According to the 2021 Texas Teacher Workforce Report compiled by the University of Houston, the average base salary for Texas teachers dropped 1% to $54,192 from 2011 to 2019, taking into account factors like inflation. The teaching profession in Texas is facing a retention crisis. Teacher retention has been an...
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs, Southwest Austin, including new Jo’s Coffee
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify...
Pet Paradise offering resort-style treatment, veterinary care in Cedar Park
Pet boarding service and wellness provider Pet Paradise opened Aug. 18 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy Pet Paradise) Pet wellness provider Pet Paradise opened at 1204 Arrow Point Drive, Cedar Park, on Aug. 18, making it the second Austin-area location. Pet Paradise offers veterinary care, resort-style day camp, overnight boarding and...
Hobby Lobby at West William Cannon Drive and MoPac celebrates grand opening
The store is open in time for the upcoming holiday season. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact Newspaper) Hobby Lobby's newest Austin location had its grand opening Sept. 19 at 6600 S. MoPac. The store is a relocation of the now closed Brodie Oaks shopping center location, formerly at 4040 S. Lamar Blvd....
Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls
Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
Austin Police Department releases report on 2020 protests & fall events ramp up
The Austin Police Department will reboot its license plate reader program over the coming year. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 23 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact's Austin City Hall reporter Ben Thompson returns for an update on the Austin Police Department, which recently released an "after-action" report evaluating the department's performance during the protests of May 2020. Also, digital journalist Morgan O'Neal stops by with a sneak peek of fall events coming up in the Austin metro.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
New indoor cycling studio coming to Bee Cave area this fall
Sara and Ali Golshani are the owners of Cyced, a new cycling studio coming to Bee Cave in late fall. (Courtesy Sara and Ali Golshani) Cyced, an immersive indoor cycling studio, will open to the public in early December at 15500 W. Hwy 71, Ste.140, Bee Cave. Owners Sara and...
Round Rock City Council approves interlocal agreement, engineering contract for regional pipeline project
Round Rock City Council approved an agreement and contract in partnership with the city of Georgetown regarding a regional pipeline project during a Sept. 22 meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock City Council approved an agreement and contract in partnership with the city of Georgetown regarding a regional...
Water projects receive $19M in grants from Williamson County
Williamson County Commissioners Court approved $19 million in grants for water-related projects at the Sep. 20 Commissioners Court meeting at the county courthouse. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Two area agencies will receive a total of $19 million in grant money for water-related projects in Williamson County. These projects will bring...
Gorjana to bring everyday fine jewelry to northwest Austin
Gorjana, a California-based fine statement jewelry store, will offer services such as engraving, same-day delivery, pickup and online orders this October at the Domain Northside. (Courtesy Gorjana) Gorjana jewelers, a California-based fine jewelry store, will open a second Austin location in the Domain Northside this October at 3120 Palm Way,...
Meridian fuses wellness and music in downtown Buda
Meridian opened Aug. 16 at 200 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The founders of Utopia Music Festival and owners of Zoi Market and Zoi Medicinals, Noa and Travis Sutherland, have brought their passions together to form Meridian, located at 200 Main St., Buda, conjoined with the market. The...
Lakeway Health & Wellness celebrating its 10-year anniversary
Lakeway Health & Wellness is located at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road, Ste. 508, Lakeway. The center celebrates its 10-year anniversary Nov. 1. (Courtesy of Lakeway Health & Wellness) Lakeway Health & Wellness, a chiropractic center located at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road, Ste. 508, Lakeway, will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary...
Buda City Council approves new library strategic plan
During the Sept. 20 Buda City Council meeting, Library Director Melinda Hodges presented the new five-year strategic library plan, which the council passed unanimously. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) During the Sept. 20 Buda City Council meeting, Library Director Melinda Hodges presented the new five-year strategic library plan, which the council...
Classes at new Georgetown studio NKB Dance & Expressions combine fun, fitness
Owner Nancy Knight-Brown (fourth from right) is seen with her husband, Melvin Brown, and the NKB Dance & Expressions team of instructors and receptionists. (Courtesy NKB Dance & Expressions) After working in risk management and insurance for 34 years and putting two children through college, Nancy Knight-Brown started to consider...
3 projects under construction in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Multiple projects are under construction in Round Rock. Here are three to know:. A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under...
Austin ramping up network of neighborhood disaster support centers
Austin's resilience hubs could eventually provide a network of neighborhood spaces offering shelter, food, water and supplies during disasters. (Jack Flagler/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin is preparing to open the first of its proposed resilience hubs this year as the city seeks to build a network of neighborhood resource centers that...
