FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week. According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO