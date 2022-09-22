Read full article on original website
Related
Popped balloon leads to shooting scare at high school fair, Vacaville police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A popped balloon at a high school fair led to panic and false claims of a shooting, officials with the Vacaville Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday. At 7:24 p.m. Friday, officers with the Vacaville Police Department said they received calls reporting a shot...
Man killed in Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Sunday morning shooting in Fairfield left a man dead, according to a Facebook post by the Fairfield Police Department. Police dispatchers received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Street around 3:48 a.m. Sunday. A man then called police reporting that shots had been fired outside of his house.
Pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi early Sunday morning, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post. At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, officers say they found the woman unresponsive suffering from a stab wound near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. A 22-year-old...
Gunfire interrupts midtown Sacramento nightlife leaving man dead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gunfire early Sunday morning left a man dead interrupting nightlife in midtown Sacramento and leaving law enforcement in the capital city searching for a gunman. Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to the intersection of 28th Street and J Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at a Fairfield elementary school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week. According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.
Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
Galt community fundraises for teen seriously injured in alleged DUI hit-and-run
GALT, Calif. — Community members in the City of Galt are fundraising to help a 16-year-old and her family purchase a specialized van to transport the young woman who is “minimally conscious” and unable to walk on her own. Angel Renteria, 16, was walking her dog along...
SF man dies from shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Catching criminals and solving crimes: Inside the Sacramento police forensics team
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the Sacramento Police Department's forensics team usually works behind the scenes, they're now stepping into the spotlight for National Forensic Science Week. The team highlighted the tools and technology they use everyday to keep Sacramento safe. “I didn’t realize I could make a career out...
1 killed, 2 wounded in Oakland after Brinks guard opens fire during attempted robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one suspect dead and two other people injured, including a Brink's employee, authorities said. Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m., where...
Elk Grove Unified parents, students invited to backyard barbecue
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The weather this weekend is going to be great for getting outdoors and there’s a free, family-focused barbecue. The Elk Grove Unified School District’s Department of Family and Community Engagement welcomes you to join their Families of Black Students United (FBSU) for some good food and good company.
Citrus Heights restaurant struck by vandals a third time
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Fukumi Ramen has been in business for a year on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights but has been vandalized three times since January. In all three instances the restaurant has had its windows shattered and demolished the sense of security owner Sylbi Song and her employees had.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. There were evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store on Friday afternoon. It's not yet known if the truck was involved in the violence. Oakland police...
3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash
SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
Suspect in fatal freeway shooting sought after gunshot victim found in van
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol is seeking a suspect in a fatal freeway shooting last night on Interstate 580 after a van was located with a deceased gunshot victim inside. Oakland Police Department officers told CHP at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday that they found “a vehicle on city streets they believed was involved in […]
Police still seek answers in killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that lands an arrest in the killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton. Malone was killed Aug. 4 at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive. Police said Malone and two juveniles were driving east along Morada Lane when someone shot multiple times at their white Dodge Charger.
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0