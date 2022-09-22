Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Windy Weather Expected Tonight and into the First Half of the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather makers. High pressure off to our west will be attempting to build into the region this weekend, but are currently being held up by Hurricane Fiona. As it continues to track north, it still looks to bring impacts to our neighbors over in eastern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, as they look to take the brunt of the system going into tomorrow. For us we’re expecting to see some gusty winds from this, with wind gusts getting close to 50 mph during the day tomorrow. Better weather is expected Sunday with less winds and more sunshine.
Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
WPFO
Man from Connor Township found safe after Silver Alert
CARIBOU, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Connor Township who may be headed to the Augusta area. According to police, 83-year old Claude Lamothe was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. State Police say Lamothe suffers...
wabi.tv
299 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - There are 299 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death. A resident of Aroostook County died with the virus. That raises the overall COVID related death toll for the Maine CDC to 2,570.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wagmtv.com
A Place To Call Home: What Presque Isle Police Department Is Seeing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Over the past few weeks we have reported on an increase in crime in the County, but is the Homelessness Crisis playing into the increased crime rate? In this segment of “A Place to Call Home,” Corey Bouchard explores that very question. So far...
wagmtv.com
Renovations Moving Ahead At Historic Northeastland Hotel
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been less than a year since the nonprofit development corporation Ignite PI began renovating the Northeastland Hotel in downtown Presque Isle. The initial phase of the project has focused on updating and expanding amenities in public use areas on the lobby level of the building. Earlier this week, News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin stopped by the hotel to see what’s been done and when the changes might be unveiled to the public.
wagmtv.com
Vehicle Used in AMBER alert out of Miami Found in Houlton ; Child Still Missing
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -A vehicle believed to have been used in an Amber Alert incident out of Miami Florida was found in Houlton. 6-year-old Jorge Morales, known as “JoJo” was last seen at his mother’s residence in Miami, Florida on August 27th. According to Maine State Police, the Vehicle with connections to the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton on August 29th. Jorge Del Rio is a Private Investigator based out of Miami who is working the case.
wagmtv.com
5-Year-Old Boy from Monticello Wanders Away From Home; Found Safe
MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) - A 5-Year Old Boy from Monticello and his two puppies are safe after he wandered out of his yard and into the Woodline around 2:00pm Saturday afternoon. According to a Warden with the Maine Warden Service, When wardens arrived they searched the immediate area and did not find any sign of the boy or the dogs. As they were preparing their search efforts to go deeper into the woods, Around 4:14pm the boy and dogs emerged from the woods. Wardens say aside from being a little wet from falling in a nearby creek, the child was uninjured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wagmtv.com
Aroostook Community Matters: AABA’s Choices After School program
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An after school program in Houlton is fun for students and beneficial for parents in the area. For this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, News Source 8 reporter Isaac Potter caught up with Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook’s Choices After School program. School is back in...
Comments / 0