PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather makers. High pressure off to our west will be attempting to build into the region this weekend, but are currently being held up by Hurricane Fiona. As it continues to track north, it still looks to bring impacts to our neighbors over in eastern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, as they look to take the brunt of the system going into tomorrow. For us we’re expecting to see some gusty winds from this, with wind gusts getting close to 50 mph during the day tomorrow. Better weather is expected Sunday with less winds and more sunshine.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO