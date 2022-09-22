ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Editors – ‘EBM’ review: brooding bangers show flashes of their very best

It’s been a while since Editors released an album stuffed full of sky-scraping apocalyptic bangers. In the mid-noughties the Birmingham gloom rockers prolifically chucked out dark anthems (‘Munich’, ‘Blood’, ‘An End Has A Start’) just for fun, flying in the face of sneering accusations that they were just another Joy Division rip off. Even 2009’s divisive synth-noir shift – ‘In This Light And On This Evening’ – had its majestic moments.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

‘Session: Skate Sim’ review: a garish grind

If you pause Session: Skate Sim to check the controls needed for a trick, it will remind you that it’s a “hardcore” skating sim, and you should expect it to “test your patience.” At times, that’s a laughable understatement. Session, like most challenging games,...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

D-Block Europe – ‘Lap 5’ review: Lewisham collective show their lovey-dovey sides

D-Block Europe have done some astronomical things in their stint in the limelight. Since February 2019, they’ve released three mixtapes and a debut album, all of which have charted in the Top 10 of the UK Album charts (though never quite at Number One). They’re a rap phenomenon who’ve transitioned from underground superstars to high-value pop juggernauts. And while this, their second studio album, doesn’t boast quite as many DBE classics as those illustrious 2019 mixtapes, they show precisely why their formula works, and offer room for growth.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Publishing Company#Indie Game#Wired Productions#Black Razor Records#Pepper#Arcade Paradise#Lsb Ivar The Horde
NME

It’s time fans stop thinking they can be game developers

This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker argues that players shouldn’t presume to know better than the people who make their favourite game – especially when harassment comes into play. What is it that makes game fans...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Questlove set to executive produce new J Dilla documentary

Questlove is set to executive produce a new documentary about the legendary J Dilla. The new film, titled Dilla Time, will see the Roots drummer working alongside the influential late artist’s estate for a project described as “part biography, part musicology, and part musical meditation”. Questlove said:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

How to start your own podcast

Everyone, they say, has a story to tell, and increasingly those stories are being told directly into the ears of podcast listeners – which, according to Ofcom, was about 25% of the adult population in the UK in 2021. If you have something to say, podcasting provides an easy, accessible and low-cost way to say it.
APPLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
NME

‘Hellbound’ confirmed to return to Netflix for season two

Hellbound, the dark fantasy K-drama that stormed Netflix in 2021, has officially been confirmed to be renewed for a second season. The news came during the streaming platform’s TUDUM event today (September 24), which shares previews and first looks at the brand’s upcoming slate of programming. Towards the...
TV SERIES
NME

Sports Team – ‘Gulp!’ review: cocksure anthems see off ‘difficult second album’ trope

To a generation of kids, Sports Team were the first band that made guitar music look fun and accessible; their debut album ‘Deep Down Happy’ celebrated everyday life in all its mundanity. Others dismissed them as loud-mouthed “indie funsters” but it didn’t stop them getting shortlisted for the Mercury Prize in 2020, headlining Brixton Academy or leading a gleeful assault on the UK Album Charts (they were pipped at the post by Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’).
MUSIC
NME

Watch Gorillaz and Beck debut new collaboration ‘Possession Island’ live

Gorillaz and Beck debuted a new collaboration at the former’s Los Angeles show this weekend (September 23) – watch them perform ‘Possession Island’ below. Gorillaz will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and announced the record recently by sharing latest single ‘New Gold’, featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Watch the trailer for ‘Lupin’ season three

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lupin season three – check it out above. Omar Sy reprises the role of Assane Diop in the French thriller, who was last seen on the run from police after getting his own revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre) for framing his father.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘Apex Legends’ studio calls out “harassment” towards developers

Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Titanfall, has called out the “harassment” its developers are receiving from some players. Taking to Twitter, Respawn shared a statement that explains how “recently, we have seen increased harassment towards members of our development team.”...
FIFA
NME

Games industry veteran Brian Ayers has died at 42

Games industry veteran Brian Ayers has sadly passed away at the age of 42 following a short illness. A post shared today (September 24) on Twitter announced the news of Ayers’ passing which reads, “Devastated that we’ve lost [Brian Ayers] who was truly the best of us – warm, funny, brilliant, a huge loss to us all.” The post links to a JustGiving post that is actively raising money for his funeral.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy