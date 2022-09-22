Read full article on original website
Related
NME
BFI announces 10-year strategy to advocate for the “value” of video games
The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced a 10-year strategy that will help promote the “value” of video games. Screen Culture 2033 will “advocate for the value of the full breadth of screen culture, including video games and interactive work,” according to the announcement. The program...
NME
Editors – ‘EBM’ review: brooding bangers show flashes of their very best
It’s been a while since Editors released an album stuffed full of sky-scraping apocalyptic bangers. In the mid-noughties the Birmingham gloom rockers prolifically chucked out dark anthems (‘Munich’, ‘Blood’, ‘An End Has A Start’) just for fun, flying in the face of sneering accusations that they were just another Joy Division rip off. Even 2009’s divisive synth-noir shift – ‘In This Light And On This Evening’ – had its majestic moments.
NME
‘Session: Skate Sim’ review: a garish grind
If you pause Session: Skate Sim to check the controls needed for a trick, it will remind you that it’s a “hardcore” skating sim, and you should expect it to “test your patience.” At times, that’s a laughable understatement. Session, like most challenging games,...
NME
D-Block Europe – ‘Lap 5’ review: Lewisham collective show their lovey-dovey sides
D-Block Europe have done some astronomical things in their stint in the limelight. Since February 2019, they’ve released three mixtapes and a debut album, all of which have charted in the Top 10 of the UK Album charts (though never quite at Number One). They’re a rap phenomenon who’ve transitioned from underground superstars to high-value pop juggernauts. And while this, their second studio album, doesn’t boast quite as many DBE classics as those illustrious 2019 mixtapes, they show precisely why their formula works, and offer room for growth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Return to Monkey Island’ features a cameo from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
The recently-released Return to Monkey Island features a cameo from none other than The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, in the latest in an affectionate back and forth between the developers. Druckmann voices a minor character, found later in the game. Fans may even not notice that...
NME
It’s time fans stop thinking they can be game developers
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker argues that players shouldn’t presume to know better than the people who make their favourite game – especially when harassment comes into play. What is it that makes game fans...
NME
Questlove set to executive produce new J Dilla documentary
Questlove is set to executive produce a new documentary about the legendary J Dilla. The new film, titled Dilla Time, will see the Roots drummer working alongside the influential late artist’s estate for a project described as “part biography, part musicology, and part musical meditation”. Questlove said:...
How to start your own podcast
Everyone, they say, has a story to tell, and increasingly those stories are being told directly into the ears of podcast listeners – which, according to Ofcom, was about 25% of the adult population in the UK in 2021. If you have something to say, podcasting provides an easy, accessible and low-cost way to say it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Hellblade’ developer denies that it will replace voice actors with AI in future games
In good news for voice actors across the industry, Hellblade developer Ninja Theory has confirmed that it will not replace human voice actors with AI technology in their future titles. For a bit of context, a recent report examined Altered AI, a company that promises to enable developers to “create...
NME
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
NME
‘After Yang’ review: spiritual sci-fi with a super-smooth soundtrack
What does it all mean? Life, death, memory, family, love, loss and time all unfold gently around each other in Kogonada’s beautifully wrought sci-fi – a movie that also opens with a 5-minute shot of Colin Farrell playing the Just Dance video game with his adopted robot son.
NME
‘Hellbound’ confirmed to return to Netflix for season two
Hellbound, the dark fantasy K-drama that stormed Netflix in 2021, has officially been confirmed to be renewed for a second season. The news came during the streaming platform’s TUDUM event today (September 24), which shares previews and first looks at the brand’s upcoming slate of programming. Towards the...
NME
Phoenix on “crucial” late producer Philippe Zdar: “He was joy and chaos; a whirlwind”
Phoenix have paid tribute to Philippe Zdar, the late composer and producer who worked with the band throughout their career. Zdar died in 2019 after he suffered an accidental fall from a rooftop in Paris. He was 52 years old. Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story,...
NME
‘Slime Rancher 2’ sales surpass developer’s “pipe dream” in just 6 hours
Slime Rancher 2, from Monomi Park, has surpassed its developer’s wildest expectations for launch sales in just the first six hours after launch. The sequel to the popular slime-farming title launched into Early Access on September 22 for PC and Xbox Series X|S and has already become a runaway success for the developer.
NME
Sports Team – ‘Gulp!’ review: cocksure anthems see off ‘difficult second album’ trope
To a generation of kids, Sports Team were the first band that made guitar music look fun and accessible; their debut album ‘Deep Down Happy’ celebrated everyday life in all its mundanity. Others dismissed them as loud-mouthed “indie funsters” but it didn’t stop them getting shortlisted for the Mercury Prize in 2020, headlining Brixton Academy or leading a gleeful assault on the UK Album Charts (they were pipped at the post by Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’).
NME
Watch Gorillaz and Beck debut new collaboration ‘Possession Island’ live
Gorillaz and Beck debuted a new collaboration at the former’s Los Angeles show this weekend (September 23) – watch them perform ‘Possession Island’ below. Gorillaz will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and announced the record recently by sharing latest single ‘New Gold’, featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Lupin’ season three
Netflix has released the first trailer for Lupin season three – check it out above. Omar Sy reprises the role of Assane Diop in the French thriller, who was last seen on the run from police after getting his own revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre) for framing his father.
NME
‘Apex Legends’ studio calls out “harassment” towards developers
Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Titanfall, has called out the “harassment” its developers are receiving from some players. Taking to Twitter, Respawn shared a statement that explains how “recently, we have seen increased harassment towards members of our development team.”...
FIFA・
NME
Games industry veteran Brian Ayers has died at 42
Games industry veteran Brian Ayers has sadly passed away at the age of 42 following a short illness. A post shared today (September 24) on Twitter announced the news of Ayers’ passing which reads, “Devastated that we’ve lost [Brian Ayers] who was truly the best of us – warm, funny, brilliant, a huge loss to us all.” The post links to a JustGiving post that is actively raising money for his funeral.
NME
Watch a new clip from Netflix’s ‘Money Heist: Joint Economic Area’
A new clip from the second part of Money Heist: Joint Economic Area has been shared at Netflix’s TUDUM preview event. Today (September 24), the streaming platform is sharing first looks at some of its upcoming programmes around the world, kicking off with a section dedicated to its Korean slate.
Comments / 0