ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Rosemont College Re-Opens Historic Residence Hall After Multimillion-Dollar Restoration

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6FE0_0i5pFVj000
Image via Rosemont College.

Rosemont College has re-opened Mayfield Hall, one of the most historic buildings on campus, after a $7.5 million restoration that lasted 10 months.

“We are thrilled to unveil Mayfield Hall today,” Jim Cawley, Interim President of Rosemont College, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. “Construction focused on updating and revitalizing the interior while preserving the historic integrity of the exterior. The result is a stunning building with state-of-the-art amenities that will enhance the student life experience for our students.”

The restoration began in November with a complete demolition of the existing interior. To maximize unit square footage, a modern room configuration was designed with a focus on expanding and upgrading spacious common spaces, a kitchen, laundry rooms, and bathrooms. The project included new windows, new mechanical systems, and other systems updates with little impact to the existing structure, while bringing the facility into the 21st century. 

The new layout adds 86 new beds to the campus.

The current Mayfield Hall is on the site of the Joseph Sinnott family’s stables. When the Society of the Holy Child Jesus purchased the land that is now Rosemont College, the stable was converted for use as a science building, an art studio, and an auditorium in 1921.

By 1929, the need for a new dormitory and dining hall grew. A plan was developed to use the foundation and back portion of the stables, then add a new front and upper floors. Today, from the rear of Mayfield, you can see the remnants of the arched stable doors.  

While the dining room was removed in 1956, the building has continued to serve as a residence hall for more than nine decades.

Rosemont College is a community of learners dedicated to excellence and joy in the pursuit of knowledge. The college seeks to develop in all members of the community open and critical minds and the ability to make reasoned moral decisions. Learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cawley
Person
Jesus
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rosemont College#Residence Hall#Historic Buildings#Dining Hall#Linus College
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy