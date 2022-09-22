ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Samantha Cristoforetti
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

