Read full article on original website
Related
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Putin is suffering 'legitimate humiliation' after misjudging the West's willingness to get involved in Ukraine war, Russia expert says
Putin is likely humiliated as Russia's military losses mount in Ukraine, a Russia expert told Insider. Such defeats are made worse due to the US, UK, and other NATO allies aiding Ukraine's cause. "He misjudged the resilience of the West," Simon Miles, a Duke professor said of Putin. When Russian...
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Ukrainian soldier patrolling Chernobyl says deaths in Russia's war are 'catastrophic' and worse than anything he's seen in years of fighting
A Ukrainian soldier serving near Chernobyl but who has also served in the Donbas wrote a reflection on death for the NYT. Artem Chekh said that the scale of death in Russia's war is worse than anything he saw in the Donbas years earlier. Chekh served in a conflict against...
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
Ukrainian troops are launching shells filled with flyers to convince Russian troops to surrender. The move comes as Russia struggles to maintain its hold in Ukraine amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them," the flyers said. Ukrainian forces in Kyiv...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Ally Appears on Russian State TV Covered in Mysterious Bruises
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov refused to explain how he got the bruises, according to a tweet.
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'
Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
This Is What ‘Mobilization’ That Russians Keep Talking About Actually Means
Russian tanks and military vehicles drive down Tverskaya street during the Red Square Victory Day Parade rehearsals on May 4, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. Contributor/Getty ImagesThe term 'mobilization' isn't a general one for Russia, it is far more specific and could have major consequences for the war in Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
The US wants to seize a $45 million jet owned by a Russian oil giant after it violated sanctions by flying 'into and out of Russia'
The Boeing 737-7EM, owned by Russian oil giant Lukoil, violated sanctions by flying "into and out of Russia" according to the warrant application.
Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip
Another top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this week, this time of an alleged “stroke” while on a business trip in the village of Roshchino in Russia’s far east region. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, was editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda. According...
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with...
Exclusive: Ukraine Would Fire Across Russian Border—Front-Line Governor
Ukrainian troops will fire across the border into Russian territory if necessary, the governor of Luhansk Oblast has said, as Ukrainian forces rapidly reversed gains that took Russia months of fighting and many casualties. Serhiy Haidai spoke to Newsweek from close to the front lines in the east, where Kyiv's...
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
118K+
Followers
12K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 2