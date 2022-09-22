Read full article on original website
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
GOP lawmaker suggests there's 'pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if party wins the House
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday she believes there is "pressure" for House Republicans to move to impeach President Joe Biden if they gain control of the chamber after the midterm elections.
US surgeon general sparks horror after sharing ‘unpopular’ ice cream opinion: ‘Impeach’
The US Surgeon General has managed to turn a tweet about ice cream into a debate after he celebrated National Ice Cream Cone Day by admitting that he prefers to eat just the cone.On Thursday 22 September, Vivek Murthy took to Twitter to share his unique ice cream preference, where the public health official revealed that he likes ice cream cones “without the ice cream”.Murthy expressed the opinion, which he noted was likely an “unpopular” one, alongside two photos showing him holding the empty waffle cone he appeared to order at an ice cream stand.“This might be an unpopular...
Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid Reveals Plans for ‘A Major Farmer Mobilization in Washington’ in March 2023
In advance of the annual Farm Aid benefit concert for family farmers in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday (Sept. 24), the organization revealed plans for “a major farmer mobilization in Washington” in March 2023 to advocate for federal support of climate resilient agriculture. Related Ahead of Farm Aid, Dave Matthews Praises 'New Farming Culture, Committed to The Environment' 09/24/2022 The march set for the week of March 6 would be “a mobilization the likes of which we have not seen since the 1970s, tentatively called Farmers for Climate, a rally for resilience,” announced Farm Aid cultural impact director Michael Stewart Foley during a live-streamed press...
Roger Waters Cancels Poland Concerts After War Remarks
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday (Sept. 24). An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place. “Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw … without giving any reason,” Lukasz Pytko from Tauron Arena Krakow said Saturday in comments carried by Polish media outlets. Related 29 New and Renovated Venues to Watch in 2022 09/24/2022 The website for Waters’ This Is Not a Drill concert tour did not list the Krakow concerts...
