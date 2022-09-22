Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL STAYS PERFECT IN DISTRICT PLAY, SWEEP MONTGOMERY 3-0
25-16, 25-11, 25-21 Brooke Bentke - 15 kills, 8 digs. The Brenham Cubettes will travel to Magnolia West on Tuesday, play begins at 6:00.
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS OPEN DISTRICT WITH A 13-12 WIN OVER FALLS CITY
The game was scoreless until the second quarter. An interception by Delvin Gantt set up a Tyrone Gilmon seven-yard touchdown run at 9:41 to make it 6-0 Burton. D’Mitry Schulte missed the extra point. Falls City scored on a 24-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Braylon Johnson at 10:36...
kwhi.com
NEW BRAUNFELS DEFEATS BRENHAM CUBS 40-20 IN NON-DISTRICT FINALE
The New Braunfels Unicorns handed the Brenham Cubs their third loss of the season last (Thursday) night 40-20. New Braunfels got on the board early with a touchdown and two field goals to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rylan Wooten got the Cubs on...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH TO NAME DUKE, DUCHESS MONDAY
Brenham Junior High School has announced its Duke and Duchess Candidates. Nominated for Duchess this year are Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Katelyn Phan, Gabby Ragston, Libby Shelton and Ella Stelter. Duke candidates are Quincy Adams, Ethan Aschenbeck, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Jake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
HEB SCHOLAR OF THE WEEK: LIA GONZALEZ
Favorite teacher: I have several. My choir directors Ms. Foster and Mrs. Seymour, Mrs. Ruiz, and Mrs. Lange. College or university plans: I plan to attend West Texas A&M University and major in Music Education. I want to be a Choir Director. Advice to other students about preparing for the...
kwhi.com
BLINN-BRENHAM THEATRE ARTS PROGRAM OPENS 2022-23 SEASON WITH ‘HOUDINI’ OCT. 6-9
The amazing story of one of the world’s greatest magicians will kick off the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program’s 2022-23 productions. “Houdini” will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center.
kwhi.com
TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR SUZY BOGGUSS AT BARNHILL CENTER SATURDAY
Seats are still available for Grammy award-winner Suzy Bogguss’ concert tomorrow (Saturday) night at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. Bogguss, one of the key artists who defined the golden days of ‘90s country, will perform popular country, swing, jazz, folk and Americana music upon taking the stage at 7 p.m.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD TO DISCUSS RECEIPT OF NOTICE FOR ‘INVALID’ VALUES
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday to discuss and act on receipt of a notice from the Texas Comptroller’s office regarding certain “invalid” values. According to the notice, some invalid school districts are eligible for the statutory grace period provided by Government...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
SCHULTE FAMILY NAMED BY WASHINGTON CO. FARM BUREAU AS OUTSTANDING FAMILY/AGRI-BUSINESS
The Washington County Farm Bureau named the recipient of the Outstanding Family/Agri-Business Award during its 78th annual county meeting Thursday. The winner of the award was the Michael and Kaysee Schulte family of Independence. In a statement on Facebook, the family said it was humbled to be recognized by the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:50 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with a Deja Willis, 25 of Brenham, who showed to have eight active warrants for her arrest. Willis was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on two Criminal Trespass warrants out of Washington County and six Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card warrants out of Burleson County.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY THURSDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 2:00, Officers located Dylon Koy Serialle, 18 of Brenham, in the 1000 block of Haynes and took him into custody on a Warrant for Burglary of a Building. Dylon was found inside an abandoned residence that he did not have the owner’s consent to enter and was also charged with Criminal Trespass. The arrest warrant stemmed from the Burglary of a Building in the 600 block on West Alamo Street that took place Thursday at 1:10 in the morning. Investigation into the Burglary is on-going.
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN SOMERVILLE CELEBRATION SET FOR OCT. 1
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its second annual Downtown Somerville Celebration. Festivities will take place next Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Square and 7th Street. Guests to downtown can look forward to shopping, live music, games, classic cars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO VOTE ON HIRING NEW HR DIRECTOR
Washington County will potentially hire a new human resources director when county commissioners meet on Tuesday. The court will consider whether to authorize the county judge to hire Angela Mlcak as the human resources director. Afterwards, commissioners will act on the contract between the county and former human resources director,...
kwhi.com
SMALL BUSINESS EDUCATIONAL SESSION COVERING HOLIDAY MARKETING ON OCT. 11
Business owners are invited on October 11th to the next installment of the Small Business & Entrepreneur Series in Brenham. Neil Krebs, owner of NK Digital Marketing, will present “Holiday Marketing: Strategies that Keep Momentum into the New Year” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.
kwhi.com
REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED NEAR SCHOOL PROMPT HIGHER POLICE PRESENCE IN NAVASOTA ISD
Navasota police increased their presence in Navasota ISD today (Friday) after reports of shots fired a few blocks away from Brule Elementary School. An all clear was given by police at 9:30 a.m., after they determined there was not an immediate threat. School is continuing as normal, but officers will...
kwhi.com
WALLER CO. ROBBERY SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOLLOWING CHASE, CRASH IN GRIMES CO.
Three suspects in a Waller County robbery have been taken into custody after a chase Friday afternoon that ended in Grimes County. The vehicle then crashed near Highway 6 and Beason Creek. One of the men inside the vehicle fled on foot, but he and the other two were all apprehended.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO HEAR RESIDENTIAL REPLAT REQUESTS
Two residential replat requests will come before the Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday. First up will be a request from Dara Childs of MC Property Holdings, LLC to replat two properties into a single 0.1766 acre lot at 905 Sycamore Street in order to build a single-family residence.
Comments / 0