Brenham, TX

BURTON PANTHERS OPEN DISTRICT WITH A 13-12 WIN OVER FALLS CITY

The game was scoreless until the second quarter. An interception by Delvin Gantt set up a Tyrone Gilmon seven-yard touchdown run at 9:41 to make it 6-0 Burton. D’Mitry Schulte missed the extra point. Falls City scored on a 24-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Braylon Johnson at 10:36...
NEW BRAUNFELS DEFEATS BRENHAM CUBS 40-20 IN NON-DISTRICT FINALE

The New Braunfels Unicorns handed the Brenham Cubs their third loss of the season last (Thursday) night 40-20. New Braunfels got on the board early with a touchdown and two field goals to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rylan Wooten got the Cubs on...
BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH TO NAME DUKE, DUCHESS MONDAY

Brenham Junior High School has announced its Duke and Duchess Candidates. Nominated for Duchess this year are Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Katelyn Phan, Gabby Ragston, Libby Shelton and Ella Stelter. Duke candidates are Quincy Adams, Ethan Aschenbeck, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Jake...
HEB SCHOLAR OF THE WEEK: LIA GONZALEZ

Favorite teacher: I have several. My choir directors Ms. Foster and Mrs. Seymour, Mrs. Ruiz, and Mrs. Lange. College or university plans: I plan to attend West Texas A&M University and major in Music Education. I want to be a Choir Director. Advice to other students about preparing for the...
TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR SUZY BOGGUSS AT BARNHILL CENTER SATURDAY

Seats are still available for Grammy award-winner Suzy Bogguss’ concert tomorrow (Saturday) night at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. Bogguss, one of the key artists who defined the golden days of ‘90s country, will perform popular country, swing, jazz, folk and Americana music upon taking the stage at 7 p.m.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:50 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with a Deja Willis, 25 of Brenham, who showed to have eight active warrants for her arrest. Willis was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on two Criminal Trespass warrants out of Washington County and six Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card warrants out of Burleson County.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY THURSDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 2:00, Officers located Dylon Koy Serialle, 18 of Brenham, in the 1000 block of Haynes and took him into custody on a Warrant for Burglary of a Building. Dylon was found inside an abandoned residence that he did not have the owner’s consent to enter and was also charged with Criminal Trespass. The arrest warrant stemmed from the Burglary of a Building in the 600 block on West Alamo Street that took place Thursday at 1:10 in the morning. Investigation into the Burglary is on-going.
DOWNTOWN SOMERVILLE CELEBRATION SET FOR OCT. 1

The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its second annual Downtown Somerville Celebration. Festivities will take place next Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Square and 7th Street. Guests to downtown can look forward to shopping, live music, games, classic cars...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO VOTE ON HIRING NEW HR DIRECTOR

Washington County will potentially hire a new human resources director when county commissioners meet on Tuesday. The court will consider whether to authorize the county judge to hire Angela Mlcak as the human resources director. Afterwards, commissioners will act on the contract between the county and former human resources director,...
SMALL BUSINESS EDUCATIONAL SESSION COVERING HOLIDAY MARKETING ON OCT. 11

Business owners are invited on October 11th to the next installment of the Small Business & Entrepreneur Series in Brenham. Neil Krebs, owner of NK Digital Marketing, will present “Holiday Marketing: Strategies that Keep Momentum into the New Year” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO HEAR RESIDENTIAL REPLAT REQUESTS

Two residential replat requests will come before the Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday. First up will be a request from Dara Childs of MC Property Holdings, LLC to replat two properties into a single 0.1766 acre lot at 905 Sycamore Street in order to build a single-family residence.
Brenham, TX

