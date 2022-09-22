ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington announces major investment in high-speed internet to rural North Carolina

 3 days ago

Washington announced a major investment in providing high-speed internet to rural parts of North Carolina.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the department is awarding $502 million in loans and grants in 20 states. The money is coming from the third funding round of the ReConnect Program.

"High-speed internet will improve the rural economy. It will help rural businesses grow and get access to new markets. It will help rural residents get access to more and better health care and educational opportunities," Vilsack said.

Most of the $24 million in funding for NC will be focused on improving internet connection in Robeson and Scotland counties.

