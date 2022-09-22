ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Halloween from Timid to Traumatic: Lancaster County Has Both Extremes and Everything in Between

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiHdW_0i5pEvN900
Lancaster County's array of Halloween-themed experiences appeal to visitors brave and not-so-brave.Image via iStock.

The broadening of Halloween’s appeal over the past decades has evolved it — perhaps mutated it — into something much more than candy collectors in costumes. In response, organizers of October-themed experiences — especially in nearby Lancaster County — have gauged their seasonal entertainment options accordingly.

Some skew mild. Some skew wild.

Dutch Wonderland

Dutch Wonderland, Lancaster, with its “Happy Hauntings” schedule, is firmly in the “mild” category.

Jeffrey Eisenberg, park director of marketing, explained, “Everything that we do for Halloween is aimed at keeping the happy in happy hauntings.”

The event unfolds against a backdrop of festive, welcoming décor.

“You’ll see family-friendly and child-friendly haunts: smiling jack-o’-lanterns, very friendly ghosts, non-scary witches, little anthropomorphic candy corn, and more,” Eisenberg said.

Themed overlays apply even to ride names. The wooden roller coaster cleverly becomes a roller ghoster. The Wonderland Express (train that encircles the park) is relabeled the Haunted Rail Express.

But despite the creepy nomenclature, the park works diligently to keep the accent on fun. Even a roving band of skeletons has been known to take a series of turns on the giant slide.

And sunset, often a harbinger of things that go bump in the night, is given a lighter touch, thanks to the park’s dance party, Duke’s Spook-tacular Bash, starring Dutch Wonderland’s dragon mascot.

The Happy Hauntings event, according to Eisenberg, is “…ideal for kids from about two years old up until 9 to 10 years old.

“This is not something that you’re going to have to worry about a goblin or ghost jumping out from behind the corner,” he detailed.

“Everything is designed with kids in mind. And meant to be enjoyed by Mom and Dad as well.”

Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland runs Oct. 1–30.

Field of Screams

Field of Screams in Mountville is another animal altogether.

It’s almost hard to fathom that its maniacal outlook stemmed from two brothers who started out to be educators.

But siblings Gene and Jim Schopf did indeed leave teaching careers (in various stages) to transform their family farm into something abominable.

The inspiration for the insanity came when teenaged Jim visited a local church group’s haunted house, run as a fundraiser. He was so taken with it, he built a version in his basement to scare his sister’s brownie troop.

From there, the large-scale experience began creeping its way across the acreage.

The earliest version was a mere pathway cut through the cornfield. But it nonetheless showed that the Shopfs’ sense of the macabre was taking hold.

“We took a stone crusher, a large, rolling piece of farm equipment, and placed it where it could be seen. And then dug a hole just in front of it, big enough for someone to safely slip in and make it look like he had been partially run over,” Jim described. “He was all bloody and yelling and thrashing around; it was great!”

The attraction expanded, as did its employee list.

Now, the cast averages 200–300 people, 12 of whom are full-time.

The Schopfs are big on terror but also on safety. Hidden cameras watch to ensure the cast and crew remain unharmed amid all that customer adrenaline.

“The biggest compliment is the people who ask for a refund because they were too scared to go on. We don’t do refunds. But still, it’s a good indication that we’re doing something right for Halloween,” he concluded.

Field of Screams has opened its season already runs until Nov. 12; it is not a daily event, and the website lists the schedule.

Sanctuary from the Full Moon

Visitors who opt for Lancaster County Halloween experiences from the innocent to the insane might well want to shelter for the night, collect their wits, and return home in daylight.

Doing so is easy, given the depth of accommodations available for a rest … in peace.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

VFTCB: Montgomery County Has an Abundant Crop of Things to Do, See, Taste, and Enjoy for Fall

The bird's-eye view of fall foliage from the tower at Glencairn Museum, Bryn Athyn, should be a fall tradition countywide. Ready to be enthralled by Fall? The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has categorized the array of Sept.–Nov. events taking place across the county. From gorgeous fall foliage to kid-friendly Halloween events, it is sure to be a jam-packed fall 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

2 women shot in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountville, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Lancaster County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
abc27.com

PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
cosmosphilly.com

Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival

Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Extremes#Mascot#Dutch#The Haunted Rail Express
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee

This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall

There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
COLUMBIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Halloween
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA

Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
WEST CHESTER, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lost Planet Brewery in Royersford Keeps It ‘Low Key’

A 10-barrel brewery occupying Royersford’s first firehouse is having a quiet opening according to BreweriesinPA.com. Lost Planet Brewery was keeping eager residents updated throughout the year on the process, but by late July … radio silence. This. of course. perplexed thirsty beer aficionados and the Royersford community who were wondering what happened at 301 Walnut Street.
ROYERSFORD, PA
FOX 43

Rabbittransit and CAT to offer 50% off all fixed routes

YORK, Pa. — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced big savings for the month of October. Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single-ride trips. These passes may...
YORK, PA
Lancaster Farming

Silo Fires Persist in Lancaster County

Silo fires continue to be a problem, especially in Lancaster County, as drought conditions resulted in drier corn ahead of silage season. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, said he has reports of 10 silo fires since late August, including two this week that occurred in Brecknock Township in Lancaster County less than a mile apart. Most of the fires are in the Lancaster area, and eight of them were the direct result of dry silage, Rickenbach said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy