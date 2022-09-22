'Lifting To New Heights': Albany Airport Receiving Millions For Modernization Projects

Nine airports in New York will benefit from $230 million in grants to fund various modernization projects. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Iwan Shimko

Bigger terminals, nicer concession areas, and improved security screening are just some of the modernization projects that will benefit from the $230 million awarded to nine airports across New York.

The awards are granted through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition.

Funding is meant to pay for airport projects that “promote, revitalize, and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century,” the governor’s office said.

"Our upstate airports are our gateways to local economies and make lasting impressions, connecting New Yorkers and tourists to the beautiful destinations that the Empire State has to offer," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"By making critical investments to further modernize facilities across upstate New York, we are lifting upstate airports to new heights and providing a 21st century transportation experience that travelers expect and deserve."

Several project types were considered, including those that help move passengers more safely and efficiently, and those with new innovations in contactless technology, the governor’s office said.

Among the airports that were awarded funding are Albany International, Saratoga County, and Sullivan County International airports.

Albany International Airport

Albany International Airport will receive $60 million to expand the airport’s terminal, providing enhanced passenger amenities pre- and post-checkpoint, and more efficient passenger flow through security.

Plans call for a new, modern business center for conferences and community gathering spaces “to alleviate congestion.”

Passengers will also notice an expanded security queue and more retail space, along with a children’s play zone, a multi-sensory calming room, and an outdoor green space, according to the governor’s office.

Improvements will also be made to the airport’s heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Saratoga County Airport

Saratoga County Airport will receive $27 million that will cover a new, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient terminal building with modern amenities for a “first-class user experience,” the governor’s office said.

Travelers will find two “spacious” passenger waiting areas, along with a multi-media conference room, and cafe and ice cream counter.

The lobby will feature a display area for cars from the Saratoga Automobile Museum and the second floor will include space for restaurants and an exhibit area for local artists.

Sullivan County International Airport

Sullivan County International Airport will receive $18.5 million to reconfigure the interior space and add additional room for passengers, a new pilot lounge, and “better views of the outdoor Catskill Mountain environment,” the governor’s office said.

Other improvements will include upgraded HVAC systems and outfitting the terminal building with better insulation and with solar panels for a “sustainable source of electricity.”

Passengers will also find new electric vehicle charging stations in the parking area.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.