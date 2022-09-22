ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

'Lifting To New Heights': Albany Airport Receiving Millions For Modernization Projects

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQawY_0i5pEp4n00
Nine airports in New York will benefit from $230 million in grants to fund various modernization projects. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Iwan Shimko

Bigger terminals, nicer concession areas, and improved security screening are just some of the modernization projects that will benefit from the $230 million awarded to nine airports across New York.

The awards are granted through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition.

Funding is meant to pay for airport projects that “promote, revitalize, and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century,” the governor’s office said.

"Our upstate airports are our gateways to local economies and make lasting impressions, connecting New Yorkers and tourists to the beautiful destinations that the Empire State has to offer," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"By making critical investments to further modernize facilities across upstate New York, we are lifting upstate airports to new heights and providing a 21st century transportation experience that travelers expect and deserve."

Several project types were considered, including those that help move passengers more safely and efficiently, and those with new innovations in contactless technology, the governor’s office said.

Among the airports that were awarded funding are Albany International, Saratoga County, and Sullivan County International airports.

Albany International Airport

Albany International Airport will receive $60 million to expand the airport’s terminal, providing enhanced passenger amenities pre- and post-checkpoint, and more efficient passenger flow through security.

Plans call for a new, modern business center for conferences and community gathering spaces “to alleviate congestion.”

Passengers will also notice an expanded security queue and more retail space, along with a children’s play zone, a multi-sensory calming room, and an outdoor green space, according to the governor’s office.

Improvements will also be made to the airport’s heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Saratoga County Airport

Saratoga County Airport will receive $27 million that will cover a new, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient terminal building with modern amenities for a “first-class user experience,” the governor’s office said.

Travelers will find two “spacious” passenger waiting areas, along with a multi-media conference room, and cafe and ice cream counter.

The lobby will feature a display area for cars from the Saratoga Automobile Museum and the second floor will include space for restaurants and an exhibit area for local artists.

Sullivan County International Airport

Sullivan County International Airport will receive $18.5 million to reconfigure the interior space and add additional room for passengers, a new pilot lounge, and “better views of the outdoor Catskill Mountain environment,” the governor’s office said.

Other improvements will include upgraded HVAC systems and outfitting the terminal building with better insulation and with solar panels for a “sustainable source of electricity.”

Passengers will also find new electric vehicle charging stations in the parking area.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Eagle

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region

Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
ECONOMY
96.1 The Breeze

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga County, NY
Government
County
Saratoga County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Lifestyle
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
wwnytv.com

What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
CLAYTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WIBX 950

This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park

If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Airports#Business Center#Terminals#Business Industry#Linus Business#New Yorkers
Daily Voice

QuickChek Goes Big: 7 New Locations Land In NJ

QuickChek is going big with an expanded location in Central Jersey, and six more planned across the Garden State (scroll for the list).The 4,542-square-foot store opened at the intersection of Bordentown Avenue and Cheesequake Road Parlin on Tuesday, Sept. 20, replacing a smaller store that stood i…
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
96.9 WOUR

A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
367K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy