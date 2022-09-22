Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision at 8:18 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd. Both Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville, and Jason Jones, age 69 of Campbellsville were driving East on Bengal Road in Taylor County. Sanders was driving a 2013 Honda...
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Fatal Crash off North Dixie Highway, US 31W, in Hart County, Kentucky
Bonnieville, KY - The Kentucky State Police are reporting that on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, just before 2:00 p.m., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located...
Wave 3
KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013...
Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
69-year-old man dies in Taylor County crash Friday morning
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A car crash in Taylor County left one man dead. Kentucky State Police said Post 15 troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Bengal Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. KSP said 57-year-old Cheryl Sanders was traveling east on Bengal Road when she...
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
Wave 3
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
UPDATE: All lanes are back open on I-65 South before I-265 in Jefferson County as of 10 a.m. LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the three-vehicle collision that caused three people to be taken to UofL Hospital. Two of them are in critical condition. UPDATE: Only the right two lanes...
k105.com
2 women missing from Ohio Co. One woman missing for four months.
Police in Ohio County are searching for two missing women, one who’s not been seen in four months. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila Henderson has not been seen or heard from since May 2022. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where police said she was dropped off by a friend.
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
k105.com
Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars
A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
wxbc1043.com
Carolyn Sue Shull
Carolyn Sue Shull, age 63 of Cloverport, died Wednesday (9/21) at Owensboro Health. She is survived by her husband: Richard Shull; one daughter: Carrie Carolyn Wiggins; two sons: Richard Todd Smith and Anthony Holcomb; one sister: Victoria; two brothers: Ed Estes and Carl Estes, and three grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 12 PM Saturday (9/24) at the Cloverport Cemetery under the direction of the Cloverport Funeral Home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
k105.com
Bowling Green man arrested for shooting his brother
A Bowling Green man has been accused of shooting his brother. Aaron Nickel, 22, was arrested for shooting his brother on Monday morning at approximately 11:30 in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. The victim, who suffered from a single gunshot wound, was transported to TriStar Skyline Regional Hospital...
k105.com
Semi trailer buckles, closing Salt River Road
A semi trailer buckled as it left a Leitchfield business Wednesday night, closing Salt River Road for about two-and-a-half hours. Wednesday night at approximately 7:45, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Bart Glenn and Missy Skaggs responded to the 1000 block of Salt River Road after the trailer of a Majors Transit tractor-trailer, carrying a load of cardboard, buckled as it left Core-Mark.
wnky.com
Thieves at larges destroy Warren Co. barn; barn caretaker ‘heartbroken’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The price of just about everything is on the rise, including lumber. Some people so desperate for the material are targeting barns and prying the wooden panels off, one by one. “It was just destruction everywhere… We didn’t know what to think. We didn’t know...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
k105.com
Radcliff man found guilty of killing Big Clifty woman formally sentenced
A Radcliff man found guilty of murdering a Big Clifty woman has been formally sentenced in a Hardin County courtroom. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Tuesday, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. Last month, a jury found Meredith guilty of killing 27-year-old...
wvih.com
Checks Stolen From Bowling Green Church
Bowling Green Police are investigating the theft of several checks from a local church. Police say after the checks were stolen, several of them were altered and fraudulently cashed. Surveillance footage from August 1, 2022 shows a silver Honda Odyssey enter the church parking lot and pull up to the...
k105.com
Caneyville felon facing drug, gun, hindering prosecution or apprehension charges
A Caneyville felon is facing drug, gun and hindering prosecution or apprehension charges. On Wednesday evening September 15 at approximately 9:30, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter, Erik Franklin and Andy Cast arrived at 28 East Frank Street in Caneyville to serve a suspect, Dakota Payton, 26, of Caneyville, with an arrest warrant for first-degree criminal mischief.
Comments / 0