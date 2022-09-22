Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Save 25% on Nomad's Ultra Orange iPhone 14 Case and Apple Watch Band
To celebrate the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra, accessory maker Nomad has unveiled some new additions to its lineup of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Its new, limited-edition Ultra Orange versions of its rugged iPhone 14 case and sport band for Apple Watch are perfect for adventurers and elite athletes. And you can even save 25% on them if you get your order in before they start shipping out in November.
CNET
Get an Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for Just $50, Its Lowest Price Yet
Ready to take your fitness journey seriously and to the next level? A budget smartwatch can help you stay on track and accomplish your goals by keeping you informed of your health. From daily steps to sleeping habits, you can assess what you need to improve and celebrate the things you're doing right just by wearing a smartwatch.
CNET
Best Amazon Deals: Beats Fit Pro Headphones, Echo Show and More
Amazon offers some of the best prices on the web so it's often the starting point for buying pretty much anything online, but how can you be sure you're getting the best price? Well, the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for the best Amazon deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness, fashion, everyday essentials and more, so we know a good deal when we see one. To make things easier for you, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals below so you always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.
CNET
Linen Bed Sheets Are 25% Off at Brooklinen With This Limited-Time Sale
Fall just started, and that means chilly weather is just around the corner. You'll probably be spending more time indoors in the coming months and you'll probably be catching some more Z's too. If you love naturally soft sheets that give you a cozy feeling, check out Brooklinen's sale that slashes prices on bedding items by 25%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Amazon's 2022 Echo and Ring Launch Event: How to Get All the Details Live
The economy may be struggling, with consumer confidence at its lowest point in years, but that hasn't stopped the tech industry from preparing for the holiday shopping season with a torrent of new product releases. In August, Samsung showed off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4...
NFL・
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
CNET
Upgraded Your iPhone to iOS 16? Take These 3 Steps Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
CNET
New iPhone? Ditch Siri and Add Alexa on Your Home Screen Instead
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone? Think of it as taking all of the great features of Alexa, but to go. Whether you've just purchased a new iPhone 14 or are still hanging onto another model, it's a great time to swap Siri for Alexa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Echo Show 8 Is at Its Lowest Price Yet, Get It for Just $80
Want to have a smart speaker and display but not sure where to start? One of our favorite smart displays, the CNET Editors' Choice-winning Amazon Echo Show 8, offers plenty in a small package. It's great for any first-time smart speaker user and impressive for those who've had experience with other smart devices.
CNET
This Free Multiplayer Crossword Beams Down to You Daily From Cats in Space
Need to fill a Wordle-size hole in your social-puzzle soul? Planet Crossword, an online game launching Friday, aims to make crossword-solving interactive and social -- and delivered with the help of cute cat astronauts. Planet Crossword, with its first puzzle going live at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET Friday, is the...
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
CNET
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
CNET
Turns Out Unplugging Your Appliances Really Does Save You Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Just because you're not actively using a household appliance or device doesn't mean it's not consuming energy. In fact, many devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, run certain functions while they're still plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving your monthly electric bill needlessly higher. But there's an easy solution: Just unplug the appliances when you aren't using them. Unplugging them will stop energy from silently draining out and increasing your bills, saving both electricity and money in the long run.
CNET
1-Day Woot Deal Saves You $340 on a 2020 iMac
Now that it looks like remote work is here to stay, you may be looking for a more permanent computer for your workstation. Apple computers claimed nearly half the spots on our list of the best desktops for 2022, and right now you can pick up an older model at a bargain. Today only, Woot has 2020 iMac models on sale for just $960, saving you $340 compared with the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight or until supplies run out, so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Retro Citroën Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette Is the Cutest Modern Van
In 1951 Citroën introduced the Fourgonnette AU version of its iconic 2CV, which got a squared off van rear end with incredible corrugated body panels that added rigidity. The Fourgonnette was sold until 1987, with over 1.2 million being produced in total. The closest modern equivalent in Citroën's lineup is the Berlingo, a more traditional but still very quirky compact van. Citroën is now reviving the spirit of the 2CV van with the new Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette, an officially licensed retro makeover kit for the Berlingo.
CARS・
CNET
Save Up to 50% on Pet Accessories for Your Home and Car
Whether you're someone who travels with their dog regularly or just got one that you want to start bringing on adventures, this one-day sale has all the accessories you will need to get started. For Saturday only, Amazon is offering a bunch of accessories from the brand Active Pets with discounts of as much as 50%. There are leashes, seat covers, poop bags, collars and more included here, so you're going to want to check the deals out now.
PETS・
CNET
Apple's Latest iOS 16 Update Fixes More Annoying Bugs
Apple on Thursday released the iOS 16.0.2. The update, which comes about two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
CNET
Take an Extra 20% Off Handbags, Jewelry and More at Kate Spade
Kate Spade is back, and right in time for fall. Starting today and running through Sept. 24, everything on sale is getting an extra 20% off using the promo code SURPRISE20. Considering the sheer number of handbags, wallets, backpacks and more on sale, you'll absolutely find a few gems or two that will make your outfits pop or even something that would make a great gift for the upcoming holiday season.
CNET
Tesla AI Day Brings Optimus Robot, Self-Driving Car Updates: Here's How to Watch
Tesla is pressing forward with its plans to create humanoid robots and to move closer to actual self-driving cars. You can learn more about it at the company's second AI Day, set for Sept. 30. Expect to see some of the most advanced examples of artificial intelligence technology around — even if they'll need years more work to mature.
CNET
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept Will Help You Sleep on the Go
We love a wild, futuristic concept car, and the Volkswagen Gen Travel is exactly that. Making its debut Friday, the Gen Travel is electric, autonomous and has a completely reconfigurable cabin that transforms seats into beds. It even has ambient lighting specifically designed to influence melatonin production. When's the last time a car actively tried to make you sleepy?
CARS・
Comments / 0