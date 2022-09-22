ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: Frank’s eye-catching show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A familiar name on Northeastern Wisconsin’s performance scene is running an eye-catching show. Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “The Manitowoc Munsters” is filled with flashy make-up. There is even more color behind what’s happening as the show makes its way...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Complete… Shakespeare,’ etc.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – To cap run of William Shakespeare plays – six full productions in three months by theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin* – along comes a zany homage to all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays. Evergreen Theater of greater Green Bay is diving into the...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Psych’ a frisky farce

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The play “Psych” is a ricochet romance with farce, a modern one. Farces have very much to do with lying. In this story created by Lisa Rowe, the catalyst character seeks treatment for his lying from a psychiatrist, even though he is a psychiatrist.
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

Threatening Skies Doesn’t Keep The Crowds From Octoberfest

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Octoberfest in Appleton is back for the first time since 2019. Officials expect about 200,000 people to attend the festival. Thousands filled College Avenue to make up for lost time. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to get together, it’s been a long since...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America

Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County child to be honored hero at Crohn’s walk

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sixteen-year-old Outagamie Co. resident Jayden Kish will serve as the honored hero at next Saturday’s Green Bay Take Steps walk. The walk raises awareness and funds for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Jayden was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 24 years since the disappearance of UW-Green Bay student Amber Wilde. “I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that it would be going on for this long and not having any answers,” said Laurie Ehnert, Amber Wilde’s aunt.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local Ukrainians host Borscht Sale to help those fighting countryside

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the war continues to rage on in Ukraine, several Ukrainians stateside are trying their best to raise funds for the country. Ukrainians in the City of Green Bay hosted a Borscht and Booyah sale, which is a combination of a Ukrainian dish that includes cabbage, beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, dill, and pork with a Wisconsin tradition.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Lasagna Love’ fills need, tummies at same time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You may not have heard of this group, but kitchens across the globe are cooking up delicious lasagna meals. They’re designed for anyone who may need a home-cooked meal, no questions asked. “Lasagna Love is this awesome program with a very simple mission;...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Capitol Civic Center to Feature Four Live Shows During the Next Week

The stage at Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre should be quite busy with live performances over the next week. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be-My-Guest, Executive Director P.J. Albert told us about the first of four scheduled shows at the capitol, tonight. “We have Vegas McGraw, which is a...
MANITOWOC, WI
WausauPilot

Green Bay police apologize to Dillon, discipline officer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field. Chris Davis issued the apology Friday and said the police department directed “appropriate corrective...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees

Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Radar

Meet Radar, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This handsome pup is overweight, weighing in at 113lbs, and would love to be your new walking buddy!. He is looking for a home without other dogs. Like all dogs at WHS, he is...
GREEN BAY, WI

