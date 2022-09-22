Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Frank’s eye-catching show
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A familiar name on Northeastern Wisconsin’s performance scene is running an eye-catching show. Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “The Manitowoc Munsters” is filled with flashy make-up. There is even more color behind what’s happening as the show makes its way...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Complete… Shakespeare,’ etc.
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – To cap run of William Shakespeare plays – six full productions in three months by theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin* – along comes a zany homage to all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays. Evergreen Theater of greater Green Bay is diving into the...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Psych’ a frisky farce
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The play “Psych” is a ricochet romance with farce, a modern one. Farces have very much to do with lying. In this story created by Lisa Rowe, the catalyst character seeks treatment for his lying from a psychiatrist, even though he is a psychiatrist.
WNCY
Threatening Skies Doesn’t Keep The Crowds From Octoberfest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Octoberfest in Appleton is back for the first time since 2019. Officials expect about 200,000 people to attend the festival. Thousands filled College Avenue to make up for lost time. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to get together, it’s been a long since...
seehafernews.com
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County child to be honored hero at Crohn’s walk
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sixteen-year-old Outagamie Co. resident Jayden Kish will serve as the honored hero at next Saturday’s Green Bay Take Steps walk. The walk raises awareness and funds for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Jayden was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at...
nbc15.com
Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 24 years since the disappearance of UW-Green Bay student Amber Wilde. “I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that it would be going on for this long and not having any answers,” said Laurie Ehnert, Amber Wilde’s aunt.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Civic Media Acquires Green Bay/Appleton Pair; Launches Two More Liberal Talkers Across Wisconsin
Sage Weil and Mike Crute’s Civic Media continues its rapid expansion across Wisconsin with the purchase of Oldies 1590 WGBW Denmark/97.9 W250CV Green Bay and 1530 WLAK/93.9 W230DA New Holstein WI. Mark Heller’s MetroWest Communications will receive $937,000 for the pair. The deal continues Civic Media’s rapid expansion across...
wearegreenbay.com
Local Ukrainians host Borscht Sale to help those fighting countryside
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the war continues to rage on in Ukraine, several Ukrainians stateside are trying their best to raise funds for the country. Ukrainians in the City of Green Bay hosted a Borscht and Booyah sale, which is a combination of a Ukrainian dish that includes cabbage, beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, dill, and pork with a Wisconsin tradition.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Lasagna Love’ fills need, tummies at same time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You may not have heard of this group, but kitchens across the globe are cooking up delicious lasagna meals. They’re designed for anyone who may need a home-cooked meal, no questions asked. “Lasagna Love is this awesome program with a very simple mission;...
spectrumnews1.com
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
seehafernews.com
Capitol Civic Center to Feature Four Live Shows During the Next Week
The stage at Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre should be quite busy with live performances over the next week. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be-My-Guest, Executive Director P.J. Albert told us about the first of four scheduled shows at the capitol, tonight. “We have Vegas McGraw, which is a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
Green Bay police apologize to Dillon, discipline officer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field. Chris Davis issued the apology Friday and said the police department directed “appropriate corrective...
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin looking to sweep 2022 USA Mullet Championship after Menasha man makes final 25
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Mullet mania has taken over in the state of Wisconsin after not one, but two kids won the USA Mullet Championships earlier in 2022. Now, Wisconsin is going for the sweep after Andy Forster from Menasha was a judge’s pick to make it into the round of 25.
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
cw14online.com
HSGT Week 6: Little Chute, Freedom, Kimberly, Kaukauna and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was the sixth week of the high school football season and FOX 11 was all over covering games. Here's the scores of games covered, starting with the Game Time Game of the Week:. #10 Little Chute 33, #9 Fox Valley Lutheran 7. #2 Kimberly...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Radar
Meet Radar, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This handsome pup is overweight, weighing in at 113lbs, and would love to be your new walking buddy!. He is looking for a home without other dogs. Like all dogs at WHS, he is...
