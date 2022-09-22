Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO