ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

These Local Dog Treat Bakers’ Pet Project Is Healthy, Natural Canine Cookies

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyquP_0i5pC8Zj00
Saint Rocco's Treats, a commercial venture by two local entrepreneurs, offers an all-natural product line to pet owners.Image via Saint Rocco's Treats at Facebook.

Saint Rocco’s Treats (SRT) was founded during the pandemic by Bucks County brothers Kaleb and Kolby Rush. It evolved from their passion for entrepreneurship, a love of dogs, and a commitment to artisanal, all-natural, human-grade dog treats.

The brand that overarches their product line derives its name from the Catholic-venerated Saint Rocco (originally Saint Roch [rock]). Roch, a French nobleman born in 1295, claimed to have been saved from starvation by a dog who brought him bread.

The Rush brothers, SRT’s bakers, craft their product lines from human-grade ingredients in a “gourmet dog kitchen” outfitted for that purpose.

The brand sits (and stays) firmly on a commitment to product and process transparency, say Kaleb and Kolby, distinguishing it from mass-producing competitors.

Named the “Healthy 8,” the treats, baked weekly to ensure freshness, come in an octet of flavors:

  • Meat Lovers
  • Cheeseburger
  • Chicken and Sweets
  • Nuts and Beef
  • Helt’s Honey
  • Carnivores’ Choice
  • Pepperoni Pizza
  • Savory Red Meat

The product line also includes “sprinkles” (toppings added to dogs’ usual meals) and sampler boxes (prepackaged treats of either chicken or beef varieties).

“While many companies have brought human-grade pet consumables to market, we saw a need among pet-parents for increased transparency in the dog treats and food their furry friends eat,” said co-founder Kaleb. “Our brand and gourmet dog kitchens aim to address this unmet need and combat the industry’s lack of production and ingredient transparency,” added co-founder Kolby.

More on Saint Rocco’s Treats — including a list of retailers and a link to the online store — is online.

About Saint Rocco’s Treats

Headquartered in Bucks County, Saint Rocco’s Treats was co-founded by brothers Kaleb and Kolby Rush.

The company was born out of a passion for entrepreneurship, a love of dogs, and the unique knowledge of and pride for artisanal, all-natural, human-grade dog treat craftsmanship. With a commitment to philanthropy and product quality, the brand affectionately touts itself as a place “where tails get their wag” based on the dog-tested, pet parent-approved fresh, local, and quality line of products for which they are quickly becoming known.

For every one pound of treats sold, Saint Rocco’s Treats donates $1 to local dog rescues and other nonprofit efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

VFTCB: Montgomery County Has an Abundant Crop of Things to Do, See, Taste, and Enjoy for Fall

The bird's-eye view of fall foliage from the tower at Glencairn Museum, Bryn Athyn, should be a fall tradition countywide. Ready to be enthralled by Fall? The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has categorized the array of Sept.–Nov. events taking place across the county. From gorgeous fall foliage to kid-friendly Halloween events, it is sure to be a jam-packed fall 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee

This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Halloween from Timid to Traumatic: Lancaster County Has Both Extremes and Everything in Between

Lancaster County's array of Halloween-themed experiences appeal to visitors brave and not-so-brave.Image via iStock. The broadening of Halloween’s appeal over the past decades has evolved it — perhaps mutated it — into something much more than candy collectors in costumes. In response, organizers of October-themed experiences — especially in nearby Lancaster County — have gauged their seasonal entertainment options accordingly.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Pets & Animals
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
MONTCO.Today

Lost Planet Brewery in Royersford Keeps It ‘Low Key’

A 10-barrel brewery occupying Royersford’s first firehouse is having a quiet opening according to BreweriesinPA.com. Lost Planet Brewery was keeping eager residents updated throughout the year on the process, but by late July … radio silence. This. of course. perplexed thirsty beer aficionados and the Royersford community who were wondering what happened at 301 Walnut Street.
ROYERSFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Red Meat#Pet Owners#Business Industry#Linus Business#Catholic#French#Beef Helt
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Jenkintown Noncash Asset Advisor on Odd Donations: Army Tank, Quarter Horse, Adult Bookstores…

"My name is Noncash Asset"Image via iStock. As charitable donations, noncash assets such as possessions or property can be quite useful to their benefactors. When sold, the proceeds often support various causes of the donor’s choosing, which precipitates tax advantages to the donor. But as Karen DeMasters described in Financial Advisor Magazine some of those assets take a little creativity to market and convert.
JENKINTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Plymouth Meeting Developer Part of Collaboration to Do More with Moorestown Mall in New Jersey

A Plymouth Meeting real estate developer is one of several firms working on the revival of Moorestown Mall in N.J.Image via Kevin Riordan at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The revival project of N.J.’s Moorestown Mall has, among its development participants, Plymouth Meeting firm Bel Canto. Kevin Riordan constructed the story on its cross-river revitalization project in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County

David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery Township Police Officer Joins His Former K-9 Partner in Retirement

Sgt. Robert Hart (5th from left)Image via the Montgomery Township Police Department at Facebook. After 35 years of protecting the residents of Montgomery Township, Sgt. Robert Hart, copying the career move of a close partner, has brought his law-enforcement career to an end. Jon Campisi, of the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch, covered Hart’s professional decision to retire.
MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career

Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
LIMERICK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Community Health & Dental Care Grins Broadly in Welcoming New Practitioner

Dr. Minyong Chen has joined the practice at Community Health & Dental Care, Pottstown; one of his strong suits is dental services for childrImage via iStock. Community Health & Dental Care (CHDC) welcomes new dental provider, Minyong Chen, DMD to its Pottstown health center, 351 W. Schuylkill Road. Dr. Chen comes to CHDC as an experienced general dentistry provider treating patients of all ages.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy