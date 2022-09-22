Read full article on original website
Early morning shooting sends 1 to hospital in Gaffney
Police in Gaffney are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church. The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the...
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say
A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
Woman faces charges following traffic stop in McDowell Co.
A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.
3-year-old child reportedly finds gun and fatally shoots mother
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 3-year-old child reportedly shot and killed their mother this week after allegedly getting hold of an unsecured weapon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 4750 Pine St. and found a female victim, a 3-year-old child, and the child's maternal grandmother. The woman, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She reportedly died at 9:46 a.m.
High-speed chase of Statesville shooting suspects ends in Mecklenburg County
A high-speed chase that started in Iredell County ended with a crash and arrest in north Charlotte Thursday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77, but upon locating it, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began and deputies were notified the vehicle was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Statesville.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in another county, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man Mooresville Police accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June for forcible sex crimes after two victims came forward […]
Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
Car falls and fatally crushes Upstate man
An Upstate man has died after being crushed by the car he was working on Thursday evening. The incident happened on Thursday evening in Gaffney.
Young man missing for over year in McDowell Co., deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a young man who has been missing for over a year. Deputies said Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a home on Airport Road back on June 22, 2021. Beshear is...
SRO's use of force in altercation with elementary student 'not excessive,' DA says
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Three days after the SBI completed its investigation into a student resource officer allegedly using excessive force on a student at Fletcher Elementary, District Attorney Andrew Murray said Friday, Sept. 23 he will not file charges. Murray said in a news release Friday that, after...
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
21-year-old man riding motorcycle killed in Conover collision, troopers say
CONOVER, N.C. — A 21-year-old man riding a Harley-Davidson was killed Thursday morning when a pickup truck pulled out of a driveway in Conover and collided with the motorcycle, troopers said. The deadly crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Gregory Allen Propst died at the...
Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
One charged after allegedly beating man with baseball bat, setting tent on fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville authorities have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly hit a man with a baseball bat and attempted to burn down his tent while he was inside. Authorities confirm they were dispatched to an encampment near the Tunnel Road area at around 9...
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
Highway Patrol sergeant involved in shootout with armed kidnapping suspect
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after being shot at on the side of an interstate. The Highway Patrol says at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol was told of multiple hit-and-run traffic crashes between McDowell and Burke counties, as well as a related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
