Burke County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
WSOC Charlotte

Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
truecrimedaily

3-year-old child reportedly finds gun and fatally shoots mother

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 3-year-old child reportedly shot and killed their mother this week after allegedly getting hold of an unsecured weapon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 4750 Pine St. and found a female victim, a 3-year-old child, and the child's maternal grandmother. The woman, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She reportedly died at 9:46 a.m.
lakenormanpublications.com

High-speed chase of Statesville shooting suspects ends in Mecklenburg County

A high-speed chase that started in Iredell County ended with a crash and arrest in north Charlotte Thursday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77, but upon locating it, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began and deputies were notified the vehicle was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Statesville.
WBTV

Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
Queen City News

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
WITN

Highway Patrol sergeant involved in shootout with armed kidnapping suspect

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after being shot at on the side of an interstate. The Highway Patrol says at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol was told of multiple hit-and-run traffic crashes between McDowell and Burke counties, as well as a related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.
