3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.

The scene unfolded around 11 p.m. at a rental facility, near Baron and Sperry Avenues.

Because of the size of the scene, officials had to use a light on a fire truck to see all of the evidence.



Police say three people were shot . The victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody.

