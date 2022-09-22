ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields

By Danielle Cotterman
 3 days ago

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.

The scene unfolded around 11 p.m. at a rental facility, near Baron and Sperry Avenues.

Because of the size of the scene, officials had to use a light on a fire truck to see all of the evidence.

Police say three people were shot . The victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody.

