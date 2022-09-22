ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

City pulled into neighborhood spat over house

A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights

While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth

The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
New Tenants to Join Gilbert’s Mix-Use Community Epicenter at Agritopia

Gilbert’s new, high-end residential and retail destination Epicenter is welcoming more local establishments to its existing line-up of best-in-class retail and dining tenants. Located in the heart of Agritopia, the vertically integrated mixed-use community features a 320-unit elevated apartment complex plus a diverse selection of retailers, artisan shops, health...
Couple deny Club West Course owner’s allegations

The president of the Club West Foothills Association and her husband are rejecting the assertions of the four golf course owners, who want them to pay $5 million for allegedly impeding their business and costing them a fortune. In a suit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court last month, The...
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum

Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
Man finds father stabbed to death inside Glendale home, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers responded to a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 24 after a man found his 54-year-old father stabbed inside a home. "The victim was...
8607 E Thornwood Dr.

IDEAL SCOTTSDALE HOME - IDEAL SCOTTSDALE HOME IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION. THE GREAT ROOM/KITCHEN AREA IS WARM AND INVITING AND PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETRY, GRANITE COMPOSITE COUNTERTOPS, GAS COOKTOP, AND A HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND! CARPET IN ALL THE BEDROOMS WITH TILE THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE HOME. STORAGE AREA OFF OF CARPORT, FRONT AND BACK AUTOMATIC WATERING SYSTEM, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. MINUTES AWAY FROM 101 FREEWAY, SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARE, CHAPARRAL PARK AND SOME OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS IN THE VALLEY!
Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal

PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
