The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
Looking into recent influx of children needing foster homes
Every week many Arizona foster parents receive an email from either the Director of Child Services or foster care providers asking if they have room for one more child.
citysuntimes.com
Chompie’s celebrates Rosh Hashanah holiday dinner to-go specials Valleywide Sept. 25-26
In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, beginning the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25 and continuing through the evening of Monday Sept. 26, Chompie’s locations around the Valley are offering special holiday menus for dine-in and take out. Rosh Hashanah To Go platters are available for curbside service at all Chompie’s...
scottsdale.org
City pulled into neighborhood spat over house
A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights
While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
kjzz.org
Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness
The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
'It would make a huge difference': Program could help reduce threats, students with guns at schools
PHOENIX — Its become a common pattern for authorities nationwide to respond to school threats nowadays. In Arizona, just in the last 30 days, police have responded to 12 schools following reports of shots fired, threatening notes found or a student on campus with a gun. Several high school...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community outraged after being told to leave
People who live in a mobile home community in the area of 12th Street and Indian School rallied at Phoenix City Hall on Sept. 22. They say they have been told to leave, but the deadline given by the property owner is just too soon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
AZFamily
Phoenix bishop opens up about family history, details new mental health ministry
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amid a rise in suicides and increased rates of depression, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix is creating a mental health ministry. It’s likely the first time a diocese has done this. Bishop John Dolan said his brother has long suffered from a mental health...
East Valley Tribune
$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth
The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Tenants to Join Gilbert’s Mix-Use Community Epicenter at Agritopia
Gilbert’s new, high-end residential and retail destination Epicenter is welcoming more local establishments to its existing line-up of best-in-class retail and dining tenants. Located in the heart of Agritopia, the vertically integrated mixed-use community features a 320-unit elevated apartment complex plus a diverse selection of retailers, artisan shops, health...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Couple deny Club West Course owner’s allegations
The president of the Club West Foothills Association and her husband are rejecting the assertions of the four golf course owners, who want them to pay $5 million for allegedly impeding their business and costing them a fortune. In a suit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court last month, The...
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum
Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
fox10phoenix.com
Man finds father stabbed to death inside Glendale home, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers responded to a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 24 after a man found his 54-year-old father stabbed inside a home. "The victim was...
oucampus.org
8607 E Thornwood Dr.
IDEAL SCOTTSDALE HOME - IDEAL SCOTTSDALE HOME IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION. THE GREAT ROOM/KITCHEN AREA IS WARM AND INVITING AND PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETRY, GRANITE COMPOSITE COUNTERTOPS, GAS COOKTOP, AND A HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND! CARPET IN ALL THE BEDROOMS WITH TILE THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE HOME. STORAGE AREA OFF OF CARPORT, FRONT AND BACK AUTOMATIC WATERING SYSTEM, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. MINUTES AWAY FROM 101 FREEWAY, SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARE, CHAPARRAL PARK AND SOME OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS IN THE VALLEY!
KTAR.com
Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal
PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in container by bicyclist, Rob Schneider works at Phoenix drive-thru: this week's top stories
PHOENIX - From Sept. 18-24, our top stories included the shocking discovery of a body inside a container made by a bicyclist in Phoenix, and actor Rob Schneider surprised customers by serving up chicken fingers at a Valley fast-food restaurant to promote his movie, which was shot in Arizona. 1....
