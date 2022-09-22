Read full article on original website
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 9/24
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in an assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 16, at around 5:39 p.m., Amarillo Police Department were called to a convenience store near the 3600 block of S. Washington on an assault.
Crime Stoppers Assault
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in an assault. Amarillo police are looking for the man involved in an assault at a convenience store in the 3600 block of South Washington, on September 16th. Police reports say the man became upset with a store employee and then...
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said about 11:59 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the V&M Discount, located at 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.
Shooting at V&M Discount sends victim to hospital
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking into a shooting Friday that sent a person to the hospital. Just before noon, police went to the V&M Discount store at SW 10th and Adams on a shots fired report. On the way, police found out a person was being...
Shooting on 10th, Adams Street leaves 1 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of SW 10th and S Adams St. in Amarillo around 11:59 a.m. Friday, according to the Amarillo Police Department. APD further detailed that the male victim was taken by witnesses to 15th and 6th where […]
Amarillo police investigating shooting at liquor store near downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at a liquor store near downtown. Just before Noon, police responded to a shots fired call at V&M Discount near the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Adams Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with...
Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
Man Who Crashed Car Through BSA Gets His Day In Court
It was one of the wild stories back in May here in Amarillo. You remember it right? The one where the man who had a car full of drugs slammed into the front doors of BSA with his car, then got out and walked into the lobby with a gun. If you forgot, you can catch up here.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office updates on deputy injured in Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released further information on the Monday night shooting at the Tri-State Fair that resulted in the injuries of four people, including the suspect and two first responders. According to the sheriff’s office, Potter County deputies were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair at around 11 p.m. […]
100 Club Responds To Fairground Shooting Victims
Amarillo’s 100 Club put on a quick response to the Monday night Tri-State Fair shooting. Director Suzanne Talley received calls until 3:00 a.m., Tuesday morning letting her know of the shooting incident. 100 Club Board members were able to respond later Tuesday morning, giving the injured off-duty sheriff’s deputy...
Witnesses recount chaos of shooting at Tri-State Fair in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — What was intended to be a place of laughter and joy turned into a scene of chaos and fear when shots rang out at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Texas on Monday night. No one was killed but four people were injured, including a Potter County...
Last day to attend, 2022 Amarillo Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Tri-State Fair (ATSF) officials announced that today is not only the fair’s last day but is also “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” Saturday, Sept. 24. According to an ATSF Facebook post, guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer prevention. Officials said the fair will be […]
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Wanted Man for Drug Possession in Moore County
Moore County Police Department is on the hunt for a man charged with drug possession. Yhael Gregorio Murillo has been on the run and fleeing from law enforcement in Moore County. Murillo has an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Moore County Crime stoppers need information on his...
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
3 arrested on drug trafficking charges after 2021 search, sale
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to federal court documents filed in recent weeks, three people from Amarillo were arrested on drug possession charges in September after an investigation that began in 2019 and involved a range of searches, interviews, and homes. Court documents detailed that Joshua Sobamiwa and Trinity Allen were arrested on a charge […]
Amarillo’s New Terrifying Haunt Is In A 6000sqft Warehouse
It may have taken six years, but Amarillo's newest haunted house is set to give you all the thrills you crave in 2022. In case you haven't heard yet, the newest haunted attraction in town is located on West Sundown Lane, which is eerily appropriate. The Haunt At Sundown is...
Fairly’s team alleges city’s ‘secret plan’ in new docs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the most recent set of court documents filed in Potter County District Court by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the team, once again, lays out its allegations against the city of Amarillo, choosing to highlight their belief that the city of Amarillo had a “secret plan” to fund the […]
