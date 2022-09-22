ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Assault

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in an assault. Amarillo police are looking for the man involved in an assault at a convenience store in the 3600 block of South Washington, on September 16th. Police reports say the man became upset with a store employee and then...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shooting at V&M Discount sends victim to hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking into a shooting Friday that sent a person to the hospital. Just before noon, police went to the V&M Discount store at SW 10th and Adams on a shots fired report. On the way, police found out a person was being...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police investigating shooting at liquor store near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at a liquor store near downtown. Just before Noon, police responded to a shots fired call at V&M Discount near the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Adams Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Burglary#Black Hair#
Mix 94.1

Man Who Crashed Car Through BSA Gets His Day In Court

It was one of the wild stories back in May here in Amarillo. You remember it right? The one where the man who had a car full of drugs slammed into the front doors of BSA with his car, then got out and walked into the lobby with a gun. If you forgot, you can catch up here.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office updates on deputy injured in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released further information on the Monday night shooting at the Tri-State Fair that resulted in the injuries of four people, including the suspect and two first responders. According to the sheriff’s office, Potter County deputies were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair at around 11 p.m. […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

100 Club Responds To Fairground Shooting Victims

Amarillo’s 100 Club put on a quick response to the Monday night Tri-State Fair shooting. Director Suzanne Talley received calls until 3:00 a.m., Tuesday morning letting her know of the shooting incident. 100 Club Board members were able to respond later Tuesday morning, giving the injured off-duty sheriff’s deputy...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

Wanted Man for Drug Possession in Moore County

Moore County Police Department is on the hunt for a man charged with drug possession. Yhael Gregorio Murillo has been on the run and fleeing from law enforcement in Moore County. Murillo has an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Moore County Crime stoppers need information on his...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy