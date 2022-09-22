Read full article on original website
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Reddick wins NASCAR playoff race in long, tiring Texas day
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NASCAR playoff race at Texas resumed after a 56-minute delay because of a red flag when light rain fell on some parts of the 1 1/2-mile track and there was lightning in the vicinity. There were 220 of 334 laps completed before the cars were parked on pit road, allowing drivers a chance to get out of the cars on a day with record heat. The temperatures in the upper 90s made for the hottest Cup race ever at the track that opened in 1997. Non-playoff driver Michael McDowell resumed as the race leader. Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain, running 12th through 15th, were the highest-running playoff contenders. Each of the first three playoff races were won by drivers no longer in contention for this season’s title. There have also been a record 19 different winners, and McDowell would extend that record if he was able to win.
