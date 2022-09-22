FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NASCAR playoff race at Texas resumed after a 56-minute delay because of a red flag when light rain fell on some parts of the 1 1/2-mile track and there was lightning in the vicinity. There were 220 of 334 laps completed before the cars were parked on pit road, allowing drivers a chance to get out of the cars on a day with record heat. The temperatures in the upper 90s made for the hottest Cup race ever at the track that opened in 1997. Non-playoff driver Michael McDowell resumed as the race leader. Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain, running 12th through 15th, were the highest-running playoff contenders. Each of the first three playoff races were won by drivers no longer in contention for this season’s title. There have also been a record 19 different winners, and McDowell would extend that record if he was able to win.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO