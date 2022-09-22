Read full article on original website
Related
Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature
ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device. In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon. This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists...
How to make a YouTube channel in under 10 minutes
YouTube has a massive global audience that's diverse and committed to the platform. Whether you own a business or simply want to build your own personal brand, your own YouTube channel is essential followers. While YouTube has an excellent website, most people watch YT content via the Android and iOS apps or with inexpensive streaming devices.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
How to drop a pin in Google Maps
Pins are the most basic means of interacting with Google Maps. A pin lets you mark a location or building. A pin also allows Google Maps to show you features and necessary information about the place or location where the pin is dropped. If you don’t know how to drop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know
Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
Paramount’s Pluto TV Sets Launch Date for Canada
Paramount Global will launch Pluto TV, the studio’s free ad-supported streaming TV service, in Canada on Dec. 1. The long-awaiting debut for Pluto TV north of the border will offer around 100 TV channels and over 20,000 hours of content. The latest international launch for the FAST channel comes as Canadian TV viewers grapple with rising subscription costs and more subscription video offerings than ever to compete against Netflix and other streaming giants.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: 'Quantum Leap' Opens Modestly, 'NCIS' Hits LowHow SkyShowtime's CEO Aims to Shake Up the European Streaming LandscapeParamount CEO Weighs in on Whether to...
How To Connect Roku To Your Wi-Fi Without a Remote
The Roku remote is an important element without which, you may find it hard to navigate your Roku TV. There are multiple buttons on the Roku remote. The Roku Remote has a power button on top, the Home button on right just below power, and right next to it is the Back button. Below the navigation buttons in the middle, there are three buttons for Channel Recall, Sleep Timer, and More Options respectively.
How to ditch the default Google TV home screen and build something better
Google TV (until recently known as Android TV), used to be pretty clean—there was a row of apps, a few video suggestions, and not much else. But not anymore. The home screen of the platform now has a large featured section advertising shows on services you may not subscribe to, along with algorithmically curated recommendations and trailers. There’s also a smaller row of apps in the midst of everything, which can make it hard to find what you’re actually looking for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essentials Fall 100: Apple TV is $60 off right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Save big on a major streaming device today. The 2021 Apple TV is on sale at Amazon right now. Keep...
TechCrunch
Perceptron: Multilingual, laughing, Pitfall-playing and streetwise AI
AI systems like OpenAI’s GPT-3 can generate fairly sensical text, or summarize existing text from the web, ebooks and other sources of information. But they’re historically been limited to a single language, limiting both their usefulness and reach. Fortunately, in recent months, research into multilingual systems has accelerated...
ZDNet
How to stream from your iPhone to your TV using AirPlay
Nowadays, where almost everyone owns a smartphone, people are constantly creating and sharing media of different kinds, from a work presentation, to dance videos to share among friends to videos of the kids to share with the grandparents. Connecting your devices at home and streaming videos or viewing your pictures on your TV is just another part of that.
Hulu’s Latest Live TV Promo Saves You $60 for Your First Three Months
If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s latest deal, which gets you three months of Hulu + Live TV for a $60 savings. Regularly $69.99/ month, the sale discounts the price of a Hulu + Live TV subscription by a whopping $60 and is the best deal Hulu has offered all year. Launched just in time for the start of the NFL season and college football, this Hulu promo includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and is only available until 11:59pm PST on Oct....
How to set up Windows Subsystem for Android on your Windows 11 PC
Gone are the days when you needed an emulator to run Android apps on Windows. Windows Subsystem for Android allows you to install Android apps on your Windows 11 machine easily. Unlike some of the best Chromebooks that come with the Google Play Store preinstalled, installing Android apps using Windows Subsystem for Android isn't that easy. Windows Subsystem for Android was announced during the Windows 11 launch, but Microsoft hasn't made it available on all Windows 11 builds. However, there is a clever way to install Android apps on any Windows 11 PC.
Android Authority
How to use Siri on your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Mac, and Apple Watch
Looking for a constant companion that never complains? Try Siri. Siri has become the dominant virtual assistant on phones, tablets, and laptops — but only if those devices happen to be made by Apple. As yet, Apple has still not allowed Siri to be used on non-Apple devices, unlike its biggest competitor, Google Assistant. But if you have an Apple device, you should definitely set up and activate Siri, as there are so many upsides and virtually no downsides to doing so. Once it’s set up, here’s how to use Siri on your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Mac, and Apple Watch.
TechCrunch
Instagram Stories under 60 seconds are no longer broken up into clips
“We are always working on ways to improve the Stories experience,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in email. “Now, you’ll be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15 second clips.”. The new change is a...
TechCrunch
A guide to Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
The Watch Ultra, which goes on sale today, finds Apple addressing the problem head-on. The larger case (49mm to the Series 8’s 45), coupled with a slimming down of components like the haptic motor, offer more internal space for the battery. As a result, the sports-focused model effectively doubles the Series 8’s 18 hours to 36, in spite of a slightly larger screen and double the brightness (from 1,000 to 2,000 nits).
TechCrunch
Backed by Epic Games, distributed computing startup Hadean nabs $30M to power the metaverse
Founded out of London in 2015, Hadean started with a broad mission to put “supercomputer levels of processing power at the disposal of anyone,” TechCrunch wrote back in 2017 when the company was still operating in beta. In the intervening years, Hadean has iterated for different use cases and has emerged as a major player in the gaming sphere in particular, where it powers major hits such as Minecraft.
RS Recommends: This Philo Deal Lets You Stream 60+ Live TV Channels for Just $25
With so many new TV shows and movies set to release this year, having access to a streaming service that packs it all is almost a necessity. Philo is one such streaming service, right now, the streaming site is offering a live TV subscription for cheaper than any other competitor online. New Philo users can get access to more than 60 TV channels plus on-demand movies and shows for just $25 a month. The deal makes Philo cheaper than similar services like fuboTV ($69.99/month) and Sling TV ($35/month). It’s also cheaper than Hulu + Live TV, which is currently holding...
TechCrunch
Startups are building businesses out of DevOps tools for existing sales platforms
(Here, “DevOps,” refers to tools that automate processes between software development and IT teams.) It’s become a blossoming sector all its own, with vendors selling DevOps platforms for software including Salesforce purporting to make sales tech easier to integrate into a company’s existing workflows. But wait,...
Comments / 0