ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘Stranger Things’ house for sale in Georgia

By Jolyn Hannah
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx2ym_0i5pB1Qr00

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Are you a fan of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”? You can now own an expensive piece of memorabilia central to the series.

The house the Byers family used to call home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is for sale and can be your real life new home in Georgia. The house is located at 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville.

The new listing was posted on the Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild .

‘Shirley’s law’ passed, honors Mobile Co. woman who suffered elder abuse

According to Zillow , the Byers house is for sale for $300,000. It was listed for sale on Sept. 19, 2022. As of the posting of this article, the Zillow listing has been visited 44,137 times.

According to Zillow, the house “is being sold ‘AS-IS’ with no seller disclosure, SERIOUS buyers only.”

The 1,846 square foot house, which featured in season 1 as the original Byers house, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location re-opening after roach infestation shut down

Zillow said the house “makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on.”

Beware though! If you do buy the house, we can’t guarantee you won’t be sucked into The Upside Down.

Also, it is requested that all visitors “Do not feed the Demagorgon!!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year ended June 30. That means the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions more than this year. The State Accounting Office says Georgia had all that extra money even...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
CBS 46

Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama holds outdoor photography contest

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—Do you have a camera and an eye for the outdoors? If so, you could win the “From Lens to Land” photography contest from the Alabama National Parks and USDA Forests Service! The USDA Forest Service is kicking-off the National Public Lands Day (NLPD) with a photography contest for Alabama’s National Forests. You’re […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Stranger Things#Elder Abuse#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mobile Co#Zillow#Bakery Broad St#Nexstar Media Inc
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What Georgia newcomers should know to get through hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Tropical Depression Nine garnering attention, there are some long-time residents of the Peach State, newcomers and organizations are keeping an eye out. “Right now, our organization is keeping an eye on the forecast for Tropical Depression Nine” said Evan Peterson, Regional Communication Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia. […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
11Alive

Kemp, officials activate State Operations Center ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

ATLANTA — With a lot of uncertainty in the coming days, Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials are planning for what could come from Tropical Storm Ian. Kemp announced that he, along with the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), have ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, Sept. 26, to prepare for any potential impact from the storm later in the week.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money, with the state is saying more […]
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy