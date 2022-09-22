ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Celina approves zoning 51 acres to residential, commercial, office and retail uses

During its September regular meeting, the Celina City Council unanimously approved zoning 51 acres to a planned development. The planned development is zoned for single family residential, single family attached as well as commercial, office and retail uses. The land is generally south of Sunset Boulevard and west of the future Custer Road.
CELINA, TX
Medical City Plano To Expand

Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Coppell this week

Coppell residents have plenty of activities to keep themselves occupied this week and weekend with shows, networking events and crafting classes. Take a look at the events offered to help finalize your activity schedule. Solar Car and Truck Show.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina business to host 'Grand Reopening' Sept. 24

In 1964, Dale Danielson decided to start a business. Using the knowledge he had gained from typing out technical manuals while in the Air Force during the Korean War, he set out to create an appliance repair business from a garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Eventually, that business blossomed into a barn with a staff of 13 employees — as well as his daughter, Nancy, who learned to fix, clean up and sell appliances herself.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See what Doug McDonald has planned for Plano in this week's one-on-one with the Plano Star Courier

Doug McDonald is a Garland native who remembers very clearly going to Collin Creek Mall as a kid and chasing the ducks. Now, he is coming back to Plano as its economic development director. With an undergraduate in political science and a Master’s degree in city and regional planning as well as public administration, McDonald has worked for a variety of cities including Arlington, Keller, Plano and Richardson. His career has primarily been in city and regional planning more recently been in economic development. While serving as interim director for Richardson’s economic development partnership in the city’s office of renovation he helped in many partnerships with UT Dallas and DART.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell news roundup: author fair applications, peanut butter drive, Halloween festivities registration

Library Accepting Applications for Indie Author Fair. Cozby Library and Community Commons will host the annual Indie Author Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5. Local independent authors are invited to submit an application for a table where they may sell or promote their books and meet with the community. Applications will be accepted from any author in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with priority given to Coppell authors.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Lakeside Journal news roundup: The Colony, Little Elm clean-ups scheduled, fire department open house

The City of The Colony and Republic Waste Services will be hosting the annual City-Wide Fall Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Hawaiian Falls Water Park. Residents of The Colony may bring trash such as large tree limbs, furniture, appliances, lumber, remodeling debris, fencing materials and scrap metal. Other items to be collected include small tires, batteries, DVD players and CD players and more. No large truck or tractor tires will be accepted. More information can be found on the City of The Colony’s website.
THE COLONY, TX
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
mckinneyonline.com

Check out this cute McKinney home for sale for around $500k

A cute home located in Downtown McKinney is on the market for $515,900. According to the listing, the historic home was built for Carolyn Dowell in 1890. The home, located on almost a half acre lot features 10-foot ceilings, natural light and has three bedrooms, a flex space, hardwood floors and exposed shiplap walls.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Apple EDU benefits teachers, students in Coppell ISD

Coppell ISD uses Apple technologies for their students and teachers to interact with content during the school year, utilizing several programs the products have to offer. Mary Kemper is Coppell ISD’s Executive Director for Instructional Leadership. She has served Coppell ISD for more than 10 years, originally starting out as a Secondary Mathematics Instructional Coach at Coppell High School, making her way to serving as the Director of Mathematics in the Curriculum Department for nine years.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina business hits: Leadership Celina, holiday Gift Tour and more

The city of Celina and Celina EDC have scheduled a festive Gift Tour in Celina during the peak of the holiday gift shopping season. The event is scheduled for Dec. 10, attendees will receive a festive holiday shopping bag and a map of all participating stores. At each store, attendees will find a special gift to fill their bags and refreshments while shopping for your loved ones.
CELINA, TX

