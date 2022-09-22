Doug McDonald is a Garland native who remembers very clearly going to Collin Creek Mall as a kid and chasing the ducks. Now, he is coming back to Plano as its economic development director. With an undergraduate in political science and a Master’s degree in city and regional planning as well as public administration, McDonald has worked for a variety of cities including Arlington, Keller, Plano and Richardson. His career has primarily been in city and regional planning more recently been in economic development. While serving as interim director for Richardson’s economic development partnership in the city’s office of renovation he helped in many partnerships with UT Dallas and DART.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO