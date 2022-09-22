ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Get customized Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner and score a free hair mask

By Elsie Boskamp and Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydujd_0i5pAVTX00
Shop customizable hair, skin and beauty products at Function of Beauty. Function of Beauty

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sure, it's easy to run to the store when you're low on shampoo and conditioner, but sometimes, that means sacrificing quality for price. Luckily, we have a solution just for you. Right now, you can shop customized Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner and score a freebie your locks will love.

Shop Function of Beauty

If you've ever considered Function of Beauty's custom hair , skin or beauty products , now's the time to shop. Through Friday, September 30 , you can score a free full-sized hair mask with your Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner purchase when you use code FALLMASK at checkout.

Reviewed End-of-Summer Stealsfest: Save hundreds with exclusive deals on Madewell, Allbirds and Saatva

ThermoWorks Warehouse sale: Shop tasty deals and save 60% on Reviewed-approved kitchen products now

For those that don't know, Function of Beauty calls themselves the "world's first fully customizable hair care brand." The Instagram-famous brand has shoppers complete a quick quiz on their hair type, needs and preferences, then creates personalized products with one-of-a-kind formulas and vegan ingredients based on the results. You can have your name printed on your custom bottles for an adorable touch and select your desired fragrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fO4Gq_0i5pAVTX00
Right now, snag a free full-sized hair mask with your Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner purchase when you use code FALLMASK at checkout. Function of Beauty

With this deal, you can score a free hair mask that has been formulated just for you to help treat your specific locks. From deep conditioning to hydrating dry and damaged hair, the Function of Beauty hair mask is customizable and effective—and free when you purchase a shampoo and conditioner and use the code FALLMASK at checkout!

Whether you're a tried-and-true supporter of custom beauty and hair routines or a newbie to the game, our beauty editor, Jessica Kasparian said her personal results speak for themselves. "If your Function of Beauty results are like mine—but catered to you, of course—I think you'll be thrilled," she said.

During testing , Kasparian said the personalized products left her hair feeling soft and strong and didn't strip or alter her blonde locks. She also noted that the price is on par with high-end (but non-custom) hair products at Ulta and Sephora, with a single 8-ounce bottle ringing up at $29.99 and a 16-ounce bottle usually retailing for $39.99.

To get started with your own custom hair routine, head to Function of Beauty today and score a free hair mask to go along with your personalized shampoo and conditioner.

Shop Function of Beauty

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone . Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get customized Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner and score a free hair mask

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Hair Conditioner#Hair Products#Beauty Store#Perks#Fallmask
The US Sun

Can I take tweezers in hand luggage?

WHEN going on holiday, you want to make sure that you have all your essentials to look your absolute best. Those things can also include tweezers, nail clippers and scissors, and you might be wondering whether you can carry them in your hand luggage. Can I take tweezers in hand...
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?

Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes

Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
whowhatwear

90% of Cherry Perfumes Are Extremely Polarizing—We Found the 10% That Are Divine

Before I began my hunt for the absolute best cherry perfumes on the fragrance market, I took a hard look at my own collection and thought, This is going to be tough. Cherry scents in the beauty arena are notoriously polarizing—especially when it comes to perfume—and I didn't immediately associate the note as something I'd want to smell like. But, after some digging, I quickly realized a lot of popular perfumes have notes from my favorite summer fruit. (Although some are definitely more "cherry-ish" than others.) All of a sudden, there was a handful of cherry perfumes I immediately wanted—and needed—to smell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

TikTok’s Favorite Cleaning Product The Bissell Little Green Machine Is Back Down To $99 Today

A SPY (and personal) favorite is back on sale today, and I couldn’t help but share. Right now, shoppers can get Bissell’s Little Green Machine for just $99 at Walmart. If you’re an avid SPY reader, you’ve likely seen me rave about the Little Green Machine in past reviews. It’s literally one of the best products I’ve ever used and works so great, in fact, that my mother itried “stealing” it after borrowing it for a trial run on her carpets. This small, but mighty machine has also become a big TikTok trend. If you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok, where it’s been...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Whoa: An $800 Stick Vacuum That Gathers Up 'So Much Dust and Hair' Is 82% Off at Amazon Right Now

Get the convertible vacuum while it’s just $153 Everyone needs a powerful vacuum cleaner, but you don't have to spend a lot of money to introduce one into your home. In fact, you can snag the $800 Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $153 at Amazon right now when you apply the on-page coupon — that's a whopping 82 percent off. The stick vacuum houses a 350-watt brushless motor, which can produce up to 26,000 pascals of suction power. This allows it to easily pick up dust, dirt, and...
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

Brooklinen’s Bestselling Linen Is on Sale for 25% Off Right Now

It’s officially fall, and Brooklinen is celebrating the season by marking down prices on bedding that’s perfect for the transition between seasons: linen. The Linen Sale takes place today, September 23, and will take 25 percent off the brand’s Washed Linen Sheets selection. Linen is a revered...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This ‘Magic’ $7 Tool for Controlling Flyaways Works ‘Better Than Hairspray’

Picture it: you got your signature perfume ready, you exfoliated every inch of your body, and got your makeup cleaned up to be as sharp and precise as possible. You look and feel so confident in your new outfit, ready to take on the night. But there’s one thing: your hair won’t stay sleek and together. We’ve all been there; heck, you may be dealing with it right now: when those baby hairs and flyaways won’t stay in place. We don’t know what sorcery makes these things so persistent to not stay in the place we want. We’ve tried a lot, and...
HAIR CARE
goodmorningamerica.com

This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on polarized sunglasses, body care and more

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. This week, save on brands like Bertha, Nakery Beauty and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

614K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy