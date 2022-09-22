Read full article on original website
Overnight electrical fire leaves Baton Rouge home total loss
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wells Street home is a total loss after an overnight electrical fire in the attic. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two of the home’s residents called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday after noticing smoke in the living room while cooking. The fire was discovered by firefighters on the roof.
Man dies in ATV accident Saturday evening, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man has died following an ATV accident, according to officials. First responders were called out to the 12,000 block of Triple B Road near the Comite River on Saturday, Sept. 24. We’re told the accident happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. Multiple law...
Man killed in ATV crash near Comite River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was killed in an ATV crash near the Comite River over the weekend, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the victim of the wreck was a 47-year-old man who was found in the 13000 block of Triple B Road in Greenwell Springs around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, September 24.
BRPD identified victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital. No more information on the...
Police identify man killed after being hit by pickup truck in Denham Springs Saturday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Livingston Parish Saturday morning. The Denham Springs Police Department said they were notified about a pedestrian-involved crash on US 190 near South Woodcrest Avenue shortly before 6:15 a.m. Investigators said 36-year-old Thomas...
Opelousas Police: Man killed in early morning shooting
According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Sept. 25.
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
City-parish working through backlog of repairs for broken storm drain covers
BATON ROUGE - In March, 2 On Your Side reported on multiple storm drain covers that were broken or missing throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. Recently, many of them have been repaired. Broken drain covers are often hit by passing drivers that miss a turn or drift off of the...
Sheriff: Man, 22, found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension neighborhood Friday night
DARROW - Deputies are investigating after finding a 22-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in an Ascension neighborhood late Friday night. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow around 11:56 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, later...
Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after SUV flipped along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital after their vehicle flipped over along Airline Highway late Friday morning. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Foster Drive. Sources said the deputy involved was taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.
Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
Shooting in Opelousas leaves man in serious to life-threatening condition
A man is in serious to life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting in Opelousas.
Sugar cane trucks will be back on the road soon. Here's what to expect on those 1-lane roads.
It's that time of year again in Louisiana: the sugar cane harvest. And officials are warning drivers about cane trucks on the highways that will be delivering up to 100,000-pound loads daily and nightly through the new year. The annual harvest sends thousands of 18-wheelers out on often narrow two-lane...
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish
DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish held a "Blight Boot Camp" on Saturday to discuss problems and solutions with blight in the area. It comes amid an ongoing blight initiative that's been awarded $4.5 million thanks to the American Rescue Act. Mayor Broome says a new grant is also playing a role in what cleanup is yet to come.
Man found shot to death in car in Ascension Parish community of Darrow, sheriff says
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Friday night, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. Brenden Washington, 22, was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Neptune Drive in the community of Darrow shortly before midnight, according to a news release. The shooting is under investigation...
Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway
ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning. According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car. More than...
Armed burglars dumped stolen vehicle, stole two others from Denham Springs subdivision
DENHAM SPRINGS - Law enforcement is searching for at least two suspects connected to "numerous" vehicle burglaries from early Thursday morning who fled by abandoning one stolen vehicle in favor of two others. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help via Facebook in identifying them, saying the burglaries took...
