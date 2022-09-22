Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Boba Tea in San Antonio – 10 Best Bubble Tea Houses and Shops Near You
Is there anything better than a big cup of Boba tea or a Bubble tea to wash down a particularly stressful and chaotic day? Its light, soothing and fragrant qualities mixed with some delicious toppings make Boba tea the perfect drink at all times of the day. Below are some...
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
7 horchata-inspired treats and sweets to try in San Antonio
Horchata lovers, this one's for you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Head for the Cure 5K returns to San Antonio for 9th year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is buzzing Saturday morning for the 9th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk. Sky 12 is flying over the race — watch the stream in the video player above. The race, which raises funds and awareness for those in the community...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
Meeting on parking ban for San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip nearly rides off the rails
At the hastily announced meeting, bar owners, staff and patrons said the city's proposal hit them by surprise and could damage their livelihoods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
themercedesenterprise.com
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B among the best at keeping prices low during high inflation
The Texas institution ranked ahead of iconic brands including Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe's.
KENS 5
Meet Favor’s New Chief Taco Officer, San Antonio’s Chris Flores
SAN ANTONIO — As far as dream job’s go, Chris Flores may just have us all beat. In July, the Texas-based delivery company Favor announced they hired the San Antonio native as their first-ever “Chief Taco Officer.”. The job is just as savory as it sounds. “As...
San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
KSAT 12
Proposed change could mean more guest houses in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Prefabricated modular homes may soon be on the rise in San Antonio thanks in part to a proposed change to the city’s development code. Last month, the Business Journal wrote about a proposed amendment to the development code going before city council in October, which reduces restrictions for homeowners to build guest homes.
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
megadoctornews.com
UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry Lab Leads with Digital Automation for Patient Care
SAN ANTONIO – A lab at the UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry is using leading computer-aided automation that includes a partnership with a major international digital prosthetics company to test cutting-edge milling equipment for making crowns and other dental restorations. The technology places the school ahead of...
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
Comments / 0