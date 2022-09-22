ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA

SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
Proposed change could mean more guest houses in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Prefabricated modular homes may soon be on the rise in San Antonio thanks in part to a proposed change to the city’s development code. Last month, the Business Journal wrote about a proposed amendment to the development code going before city council in October, which reduces restrictions for homeowners to build guest homes.
