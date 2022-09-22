ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

An inside look at Kern County Fair food vendors

By Kallyn Hobmann, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xt4zV_0i5pAB4F00

One of the best parts of the Kern County Fair is the food, right? So 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann got an inside look at some of the best treats you can enjoy this year.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Food, jokes mark Senior Day at the Kern County Fair

Ilene Burks didn't get to the age of 95 without a healthy serving of common sense. When she got to Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday morning, she knew just what to do: Get some food. "That's why you come to the fair," she said.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Kern County, CA
Food & Drinks
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Government
KGET

Friday at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick

A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Haskell Costume Shop: In the business of make believe

Halloween is the one night a year that people of all ages can transform themselves into their favorite characters, both real and imaginary. For those who are not crafty or handy with the sewing machine, premade costumes are the perfect solution. And if it was a quality costume you were looking for, Haskell Costume Shop was ready to supply almost any request.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink
sjvsun.com

Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.

Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
FRESNO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Traffic stop leads to one arrest

ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET 17

Father, husband, businessman and community pillar hit by car, killed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield lost a prominent and successful businessman Sunday morning with the untimely death of Majid Mojibi. Ask anyone who knew the owner of the San Joaquin Refining Company, however, and they will tell you, with Mojibi’s passing, Bakersfield lost more than just a business leader.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Tehachapi Mountain Park, Tomo-Kahni offer great fall excursions

Cooler temperatures make it more comfortable to be outdoors, and there are plenty of places to go in and around the Tehachapi area. There are many walking trails in local communities and for a higher elevation experience you can’t beat Tehachapi Mountain Park. The Nuooah Nature Trail there loops a quarter mile at an elevation of 5,920 feet and includes interpretive signs.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy